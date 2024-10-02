CalypsoAI Corp: CalypsoAI Opens Global Co-Headquarters in Dublin and Plans Expansion to 100 Employees

AI Security leader recruiting top talent in high-value engineering and data science to continue to develop its industry-leading platform

DUBLIN, Oct. 02, 2024, the global leader in adaptive AI security, today announced Dublin as the company's Global Co-Headquarters and will expand its workforce in Ireland to 100 people over the coming year as it builds out a truly transatlantic enterprise.

The Dublin Co-Headquarters will house the vast majority of the high-value R&D function for CalypsoAI, which has pioneered the AI Security category since the company's founding in the U.S. in 2018. The Dublin office will be home to leading AI and cybersecurity talent and will play a key role in the growth and innovation of CalypsoAI globally.

CalypsoAI has developed a technology platform and suite of GenAI-driven security solutions that allow large organisations to securely deploy and orchestrate GenAI technologies at scale across their operations. The company is delivering its solutions to some of the world's leading finance and security companies and has significant strategic partnerships with technology leaders including Palantir Technologies, Inc. and IBM Watsonx .

Industry leaders forecast that the AI Security market will be worth upwards of $100B annually by 2030 ??across employee usage of AI, AI models and AI-driven applications.

Supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland, CalypsoAI is recruiting immediately for a range of roles across engineering, data science, sales, marketing and operations. The Co-Headquarters in Dublin City Centre will also serve as a hub for the AI community, with events and other opportunities to collaborate and share insights with the indigenous and international AI ecosystem.

An AI-first enterprise, CalypsoAI established an Irish entity in 2018 and opened its AI Centre of Excellence in Dublin in 2023. The company named Donnchadh Casey as Chief Executive Officer in August of this year, succeeding founder Neil Serebryany, who remains a member of the CalypsoAI board. CalypsoAI's U.S. headquarters will also be moving to New York City, as the company sees continued demand from enterprises across multiple verticals.

Donnchadh Casey, CEO of CalypsoAI, said: "It is clear that trust and security are the key catalysts for the successful implementation of AI at the enterprise level. With the opening of our Co-Headquarters in Dublin, a globally recognised hub for technology expertise, we are committed to further ambitious expansion to produce solutions for the biggest security challenges facing AI implementation. We are eager to tap into the incredible talent pool that Ireland and the wider EMEA region has to offer, in order to meet the opportunities ahead."

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke TD, said: "Congratulations to CalypsoAI on the opening of their Co-Headquarters in Dublin and on the plans to expand their workforce to 100 people. With the fast-paced developments in AI, the need for safe and secure access to AI is increasingly important. I particularly welcome the highly skilled roles which will be offered in Dublin, well-suited to the talented workforce available here.'

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: "I am delighted with CalypsoAI's plans to grow to 100 people in their new Co-Headquarters in Dublin. This shows a significant vote of confidence in Ireland's tech ecosystem and particularly our highly skilled workforce. These high-value jobs will contribute not only to the local economy but also foster innovation in the AI sector. I would like to wish CalypsoAI every success here in Ireland.'

"I very much welcome CalypsoAI's announcement of the opening of their Co-Headquarters in Dublin," said Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Dara Calleary TD. "Our National AI Strategy, AI - Here for Good, sets out the Government's intention of harnessing trustworthy, person-centred AI for our collective economic and societal good. CalypsoAI are leaders in security for generative AI and it is great to see that the new Dublin Co-HQ will play a vital role in growth and innovation on a global scale, as they expand to 100 people here."

To learn more about CalypsoAI, visit calypsoai.comand view open positions on the careers page.

About CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI is an adaptive AI security platform that empowers enterprises to innovate securely-staying ahead of evolving threats to deliver unmatched protection and performance. As a trusted global leader, CalypsoAI partners with organisations of all sizes to responsibly unlock AI's full potential. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018 by the most talented minds in AI, data science and machine learning, CalypsoAI has established key partnerships with some of the world's largest companies and secured backing from investors including Paladin Capital Group, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Hakluyt Capital and Empros Capital. The company has raised $38.2 million to date.

