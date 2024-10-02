Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 902204 | ISIN: US4016171054 | Ticker-Symbol: GU9
Frankfurt
02.10.24
09:20 Uhr
17,600 Euro
-0,300
-1,68 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GUESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUESS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,50017,90015:21
17,50017,90014:39
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 14:54 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GUESS JEANS x Closer Music: GUESS JEANS IN COOPERATION WITH CLOSER MUSIC ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE DJ CONTEST JUDGED BY GRAMMY-WINNER LUCA PRETOLESI at occasion of ADE in Amsterdam

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GUESS JEANS, in collaboration with Closer Music, is proud to present an exciting DJ contest taking place during the world-renowned Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE). This prestigious contest is open to both professional and aspiring DJs from around the globe, offering a unique opportunity to perform on an international stage and be judged by Grammy Award-winning mixing and mastering engineer Luca Pretolesi.

Guess Jeans x Closer Music

As the one of the largest music festival in the world, ADE attracts top-tier talent and music enthusiasts, making it the perfect backdrop for this exceptional event. Hosted by Closer Music, the contest promises to be a highlight of ADE, where participants will compete for the chance to take their DJ career to the next level.

Luca Pretolesi, a Grammy-winning engineer known for his work with some of the biggest names in music, will serve as the lead judge. His expertise in the industry ensures that the contest will offer not just a chance to showcase talent but also provide meaningful exposure and feedback from one of the most respected figures in electronic music.

GUESS JEANS, is a globally recognized lifestyle brand known for its denim-forward, fashion-conscious designs. From apparel to accessories, GUESS JEANS epitomizes the spirit of youth and urban culture, making it a perfect fit for music events like ADE.

""We're incredibly excited to bring this contest to life during ADE," said Nicolai Marciano, GUESS JEANS. "It's an amazing platform for both seasoned professionals and emerging DJs to showcase their skills on an international stage, reflecting the deep connection between music and fashion."

Closer Music is a creative collective that offers commercial-quality music catalog. Based on the globally unique Direct Music License. The comprehensive music licensing process covers all rights to a song, eliminating the need to negotiate with multiple copyright owners.

Participants can enter the contest through official event page guessjeans-closermusic-dj.com, with finalists receiving the opportunity to perform live during the event. The winner will be announced at a special ADE closing party hosted by GUESS JEANS and Closer Music.

The DJ contest is designed to offer maximum exposure for participants, providing networking opportunities with industry professionals and enhancing their visibility within the global music scene.

For more information visit the official page of the event http:/guessjeans-closermusic-dj.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521716/guess_jeans_x_closer_music.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guess-jeans-in-cooperation-with-closer-music-announce-exclusive-dj-contest-judged-by-grammy-winner-luca-pretolesi-at-occasion-of-ade-in-amsterdam-302265565.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.