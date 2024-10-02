System Loco Technology Stack Achieves Cold Chain Certification

Enabling Partners to Deliver Certified Cold Chain Compliance and Visibility for Temperature-Sensitive Shipments

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / System Loco today announced that its extensive line of in-transit supply chain gateways, environmental sensors, and software systems are now Cold Chain Certified. Through close collaboration with Modality Solutions LLC, they have achieved compliance with Code of Federal Regulations Title 21 Part 11 and European Commission Annex 11, ensuring environmental compliance for temperature-sensitive commodities across all modes of transport.





This certification enables System Loco's supply chain visibility partners to provide enhanced cold chain solutions to their customers, offering full regulatory compliance for shipments of temperature-controlled goods such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. Brand owners now have the assurance that their products will be carefully monitored and maintained throughout transit, with environmental conditions accurately tracked from end to end, and on a global basis.

By leveraging System Loco's technology stack, partners can offer an integrated solution that combines IoT-enabled physical monitoring devices, real-time data feeds, and robust exception management tools. This allows them to provide complete visibility and rapid response to any issues that may arise during shipment, ensuring the integrity of the goods is measured and always protected.

In addition to providing monitoring tools, System Loco partners now deliver a comprehensive service that includes continuous environmental tracking, and dedicated triage teams ready to address any cold chain disruptions during transit. These value-added services make it easier for companies to manage complex cold chain logistics and ensure product integrity.

"This certification underscores our partners' ability to offer fully compliant cold chain solutions," said Dominic Finn, Chief Product Officer at System Loco. "With Modality Solutions guiding us through the rigorous certification process, we've ensured that our partners can now give their customers the peace of mind that regulatory standards are met across any destination or transport modality. Cold chain logistics are inherently global, and this certification strengthens our partners' capabilities to manage sensitive goods efficiently and securely."

