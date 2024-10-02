Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

System Loco Technology Stack Achieves Cold Chain Certification

Enabling Partners to Deliver Certified Cold Chain Compliance and Visibility for Temperature-Sensitive Shipments

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / System Loco today announced that its extensive line of in-transit supply chain gateways, environmental sensors, and software systems are now Cold Chain Certified. Through close collaboration with Modality Solutions LLC, they have achieved compliance with Code of Federal Regulations Title 21 Part 11 and European Commission Annex 11, ensuring environmental compliance for temperature-sensitive commodities across all modes of transport.

System Loco Cold Chain Technologies

System Loco Cold Chain Technologies
The System Loco Cold Chain suite of cold chain certified technologies



This certification enables System Loco's supply chain visibility partners to provide enhanced cold chain solutions to their customers, offering full regulatory compliance for shipments of temperature-controlled goods such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. Brand owners now have the assurance that their products will be carefully monitored and maintained throughout transit, with environmental conditions accurately tracked from end to end, and on a global basis.

By leveraging System Loco's technology stack, partners can offer an integrated solution that combines IoT-enabled physical monitoring devices, real-time data feeds, and robust exception management tools. This allows them to provide complete visibility and rapid response to any issues that may arise during shipment, ensuring the integrity of the goods is measured and always protected.

In addition to providing monitoring tools, System Loco partners now deliver a comprehensive service that includes continuous environmental tracking, and dedicated triage teams ready to address any cold chain disruptions during transit. These value-added services make it easier for companies to manage complex cold chain logistics and ensure product integrity.

"This certification underscores our partners' ability to offer fully compliant cold chain solutions," said Dominic Finn, Chief Product Officer at System Loco. "With Modality Solutions guiding us through the rigorous certification process, we've ensured that our partners can now give their customers the peace of mind that regulatory standards are met across any destination or transport modality. Cold chain logistics are inherently global, and this certification strengthens our partners' capabilities to manage sensitive goods efficiently and securely."

Contact Information

Ted Wlazlowski
Chief Revenue Officer
t.wlazlowski@systemloco.com
214 914 3908

SOURCE: System Loco

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.