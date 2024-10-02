Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893807 | ISIN: US2172041061 | Ticker-Symbol: CO6
Tradegate
02.10.24
15:36 Uhr
47,505 Euro
+0,090
+0,19 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
COPART INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COPART INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,68547,84016:50
47,69047,84516:49
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hi Marley, Copart, and Plymouth Rock Assurance, Named a 2024 Insurance Luminary by PropertyCasualty360 for Total Loss Assist Innovation

The Trio's Collaboration Wins in the Technology Innovation Category

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent conversational platform built for the P&C insurance industry, in partnership with Copart, Inc., the global leader in online vehicle auctions, and Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading home and auto insurance provider throughout the northeast, have been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries 2024 in the Technology Innovation category.

This recognition was awarded for their partnership in developing Hi Marley's Total Loss Assist, a first-of-its-kind solution that streamlines and accelerates the auto total loss claims process, reducing carrier touchpoints and significantly boosting customer satisfaction.

The Technology Innovation category honors pacesetters who push insurance carriers, organizations, vendors, agencies, and brokerages forward regarding digitalization, modernization, and client and customer experiences. A panel of industry experts selected the 2024 honorees based on the impact of their work, their dedication to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business, and their commitment to high ethical standards, service, and excellence.

Hi Marley's Total Loss Assist integrates a trusted, unified conversation thread between policyholders, insurers, and all relevant parties. The tool comes equipped with automated workflows to improve communication.

"Our customers today expect the same speed, convenience, and care they experience in every other aspect of their lives," said Paul Measley, Chief Claims Officer at Plymouth Rock Assurance. "We now meet that need with Total Loss Assist to transform the digital customer experience through a streamlined workflow between adjusters and policyholders and provide regular communication in an easily accessible and digestible way, making the total loss experience much easier."

With Hi Marley's Total Loss Assist, carriers eliminate total loss process inefficiencies to improve claims handling. The impact on carrier costs is substantial:

  • Saving carriers significant cost per total loss claim (incorporating estimated calculations for rental days, trading phone calls/voicemails, and excess storage fees)

  • Increasing the number of customers who are likely to renew after a total loss claim

  • Reducing the claim cycle time between first notice of loss and vehicle pickup

  • Increasing Net Promoter Scores (NPS) by 7%

"My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams, and individuals as part of the annual PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries recognition program," said Editor-in-Chief Elana Ashanti Jefferson. "This year's honorees pay homage to the industry's mission to make insureds whole after a major loss while adapting to challenging business conditions created by historic storms, inflation, and litigation trends."

The technology tool continues to benefit both of Hi Marley's partners in developing it.

"Reducing the number of touchpoints needed to resolve auto total loss claims while keeping an open line of communication has significantly improved overall customer satisfaction," said Jeff Dunlap, Director of Operations at Copart. "It has been a great collaboration with Hi Marley and Plymouth Rock as we worked with our early adopters, learned their processes, figured out how our data can assist, and engaged with our tech teams to build a seamless customer experience."

Total Loss Assist is just the beginning of what's to come from this innovative collaboration between Hi Marley, Copart and Plymouth Rock to improve customer experience throughout the claims lifecycle.

"We are honored by this recognition of Hi Marley's innovation and technological impact on the industry, especially as it addresses a major pain point like total loss," said Hugh Allen, Principal Product Strategist at Hi Marley. "Digital transformation is the name of the game right now. Our streamlined communication and collaboration platform allows carriers to resolve claims faster, with less friction and full transparency throughout the entire process via text messaging. This leads to increased customer loyalty and satisfaction. We're dedicated to innovating for the insurance industry, and we're thrilled to have partners like Copart and Plymouth Rock to help us deliver top-notch digital experiences."

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance and powered by SMS. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving money and time for carriers while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley's industry-leading collaboration, coaching and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it's fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction and empowers innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

Contact:

Escalate PR for Hi Marley
himarley@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Hi Marley

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.