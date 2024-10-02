Hi Marley, Copart, and Plymouth Rock Assurance, Named a 2024 Insurance Luminary by PropertyCasualty360 for Total Loss Assist Innovation

The Trio's Collaboration Wins in the Technology Innovation Category

Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent conversational platform built for the P&C insurance industry, in partnership with Copart, Inc., the global leader in online vehicle auctions, and Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading home and auto insurance provider throughout the northeast, have been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries 2024 in the Technology Innovation category.

This recognition was awarded for their partnership in developing Hi Marley's Total Loss Assist, a first-of-its-kind solution that streamlines and accelerates the auto total loss claims process, reducing carrier touchpoints and significantly boosting customer satisfaction.

The Technology Innovation category honors pacesetters who push insurance carriers, organizations, vendors, agencies, and brokerages forward regarding digitalization, modernization, and client and customer experiences. A panel of industry experts selected the 2024 honorees based on the impact of their work, their dedication to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business, and their commitment to high ethical standards, service, and excellence.

Hi Marley's Total Loss Assist integrates a trusted, unified conversation thread between policyholders, insurers, and all relevant parties. The tool comes equipped with automated workflows to improve communication.

"Our customers today expect the same speed, convenience, and care they experience in every other aspect of their lives," said Paul Measley, Chief Claims Officer at Plymouth Rock Assurance. "We now meet that need with Total Loss Assist to transform the digital customer experience through a streamlined workflow between adjusters and policyholders and provide regular communication in an easily accessible and digestible way, making the total loss experience much easier."

With Hi Marley's Total Loss Assist, carriers eliminate total loss process inefficiencies to improve claims handling. The impact on carrier costs is substantial:

Saving carriers significant cost per total loss claim (incorporating estimated calculations for rental days, trading phone calls/voicemails, and excess storage fees)

Increasing the number of customers who are likely to renew after a total loss claim

Reducing the claim cycle time between first notice of loss and vehicle pickup

Increasing Net Promoter Scores (NPS) by 7%

"My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams, and individuals as part of the annual PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries recognition program," said Editor-in-Chief Elana Ashanti Jefferson. "This year's honorees pay homage to the industry's mission to make insureds whole after a major loss while adapting to challenging business conditions created by historic storms, inflation, and litigation trends."

The technology tool continues to benefit both of Hi Marley's partners in developing it.

"Reducing the number of touchpoints needed to resolve auto total loss claims while keeping an open line of communication has significantly improved overall customer satisfaction," said Jeff Dunlap, Director of Operations at Copart. "It has been a great collaboration with Hi Marley and Plymouth Rock as we worked with our early adopters, learned their processes, figured out how our data can assist, and engaged with our tech teams to build a seamless customer experience."

Total Loss Assist is just the beginning of what's to come from this innovative collaboration between Hi Marley, Copart and Plymouth Rock to improve customer experience throughout the claims lifecycle.

"We are honored by this recognition of Hi Marley's innovation and technological impact on the industry, especially as it addresses a major pain point like total loss," said Hugh Allen, Principal Product Strategist at Hi Marley. "Digital transformation is the name of the game right now. Our streamlined communication and collaboration platform allows carriers to resolve claims faster, with less friction and full transparency throughout the entire process via text messaging. This leads to increased customer loyalty and satisfaction. We're dedicated to innovating for the insurance industry, and we're thrilled to have partners like Copart and Plymouth Rock to help us deliver top-notch digital experiences."

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance and powered by SMS. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving money and time for carriers while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley's industry-leading collaboration, coaching and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it's fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction and empowers innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

Contact:

Escalate PR for Hi Marley

himarley@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Hi Marley