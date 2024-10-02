Sales Talent Inc. Was Ranked as the #1 Recruiting Firm Globally Out of 428 Recruiting Firms by the Review Website G2

For the fourth straight quarter, Sales Talent Inc. has been named a Market Leader by G2 for its Recruitment Agencies and Staffing Agencies categories.

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Sales Talent, Inc., a leading software and manufacturing/industrial B2B sales and marketing recruiting firm, announced today that it had won G2's highest awards: Market Leader in both the Recruitment Agencies and Staffing Agencies categories.





G2 Fall 2024 Market Leader Award

G2 Market Leader Award, Sales Talent Inc., Recruitment Agencies & Staffing Agencies





"We are client-obsessed at Sales Talent Inc. Winning G2's highest award - Market Leader - for both the recruiting and staffing agency categories validates the hard work and attention to detail that are the hallmarks of our incredible team. Being reviewed as the #1 firm globally by our customers just motivates us to keep it up. This is the fourth quarter G2 has recognized recruiting firms with awards, marking our fourth Market Leader award."

G2 is the leading provider of business software and services reviews and leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and service decisions for their business.

About Sales Talent

Sales Talent, Inc. is a contingent and retained Go to Market recruiting firm (sales, customer success & marketing) for SaaS and Manufacturing/Industrial B2B companies.

Sales roles we recruit for: SDR, BDR, AE, Major Accounts, Enterprise AE, Customer Success, Pre Sales, Sales Operations, Sales Manager, Director of Sales, VP of Sales, CRO, and CSO.

Marketing roles we recruit for: Product Marketing, Digital Demand Manager, Solutions Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing Manager, Brand Marketing, Director of Marketing, VP of Marketing, and CMO.

Contact Information

Chris Carlson

President

chris@salestalentinc.com

425-739-9979

SOURCE: Sales Talent Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.