Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sales Talent Inc. Was Ranked as the #1 Recruiting Firm Globally Out of 428 Recruiting Firms by the Review Website G2

For the fourth straight quarter, Sales Talent Inc. has been named a Market Leader by G2 for its Recruitment Agencies and Staffing Agencies categories.

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Sales Talent, Inc., a leading software and manufacturing/industrial B2B sales and marketing recruiting firm, announced today that it had won G2's highest awards: Market Leader in both the Recruitment Agencies and Staffing Agencies categories.

G2 Fall 2024 Market Leader Award

G2 Fall 2024 Market Leader Award
G2 Market Leader Award, Sales Talent Inc., Recruitment Agencies & Staffing Agencies



"We are client-obsessed at Sales Talent Inc. Winning G2's highest award - Market Leader - for both the recruiting and staffing agency categories validates the hard work and attention to detail that are the hallmarks of our incredible team. Being reviewed as the #1 firm globally by our customers just motivates us to keep it up. This is the fourth quarter G2 has recognized recruiting firms with awards, marking our fourth Market Leader award."

G2 is the leading provider of business software and services reviews and leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and service decisions for their business.

About Sales Talent

Sales Talent, Inc. is a contingent and retained Go to Market recruiting firm (sales, customer success & marketing) for SaaS and Manufacturing/Industrial B2B companies.

Sales roles we recruit for: SDR, BDR, AE, Major Accounts, Enterprise AE, Customer Success, Pre Sales, Sales Operations, Sales Manager, Director of Sales, VP of Sales, CRO, and CSO.

Marketing roles we recruit for: Product Marketing, Digital Demand Manager, Solutions Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing Manager, Brand Marketing, Director of Marketing, VP of Marketing, and CMO.

Contact Information

Chris Carlson
President
chris@salestalentinc.com
425-739-9979

SOURCE: Sales Talent Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.