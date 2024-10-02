WEBALO, INC.: Webalo Surges Ahead With Significant Growth in the Augmented Connected Worker Platform Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Webalo, The Connected Worker Platform for the Frontline Workforce, is thrilled to announce exceptional growth across all key business metrics, including billings, annual recurring revenue (ARR), customer deployments, and users. This surge in growth underscores Webalo's pivotal role in revolutionizing the Connected Worker Platform market and its commitment to enhancing frontline workforce experiences and operational efficiencies.

One Platform to Unite People, Processes, and Systems

Graphic of Webalo devices

Year to date, over the same period in 2023, Webalo has experienced:

Billings Growth: An impressive 321% increase in billings

ARR Growth: A remarkable 301% surge in annual recurring revenue

Customer Deployments: An extraordinary 533% increase in the number of customer deployments

User Base Expansion: A substantial 417% rise in the number of active users

"Webalo's growth is indicative of the increasing importance of the Augmented Connected Worker (ACW) in modern manufacturing and industrial operations. Their innovative and enterprise-grade approach and strong market performance highlight their leadership in this critical market," said Agustín Fabris, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Our recently published Frost Radar report on the ACW, identified Webalo as one of the fastest growing vendors in this market, with triple-digit growth last year, and, given that the company not only focuses on empowering the workforce but also on driving productivity and visibility of the shop floor to the enterprise as well, it is not surprising to see this growth continue in 2024; in fact, we expect triple-digit growth rates to continue through 2026."

Webalo's Platform enables businesses to easily adopt, deploy, and operate connected worker applications, driving engagement and productivity. Key capabilities of Webalo include:

Workforce Engagement and Rapid Deployment : Webalo's Platform and Adoption, Deployment & Operations (ADO) model allows the workforce to generate AI-enabled connected worker apps, engaging them directly and driving rapid deployment and adoption.

Integrated Platform : Webalo integrates seamlessly with both enterprise and industrial systems.

Workforce Intelligence Center: Webalo creates a high-value data asset by combining operational process data with workforce usage data, with real-time integration to IT & OT systems.

"We are incredibly proud of the rapid growth we've achieved," said Peter Price, CEO of Webalo. "Our success is a testament to our innovative technology, dedicated Team, and the trust our customers place in us. Webalo's Platform is designed to empower the frontline workforce and optimize the enterprise. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value and driving transformational change in the Augmented Connected Worker Platform market."

As Webalo continues to grow, the Company is focused on further enhancing its Platform and deepening customer relationships. The future looks promising as Webalo aims to sustain its growth trajectory and solidify its leadership position in the Augmented Connected Worker Platform space.

About Webalo

Webalo®, The Connected Worker Platform for the Frontline Workforce, is an AI-enabled software platform that digitizes tasks and activities for frontline workers, providing real-time operational visibility and driving process optimization and improvement, across all areas of business operations. Webalo is enterprise-grade, closely integrated with enterprise and industrial software systems, such as Microsoft, SAP, Rockwell, and Siemens. Built to operate in the face of massive amounts of real-time transactional usage by thousands of workers, Webalo helps the workforce make better, more informed decisions, and makes their businesses more productive.

For more information, please visit www.webalo.com

Media contact:

Julia Walsh

jwalsh@webalo.com

Contact Information:

Julia Walsh

Media Contact

jwalsh@webalo.com

SOURCE: Webalo

View the original press release on newswire.com.