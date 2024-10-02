The CE Shop LLC: ARELLO Presents The CE Shop With Two Prestigious Awards in Fair Housing and Affiliate Pre-Licensing

With the new NAR® rulings, agents need to equip themselves with better education and resources, as highlighted by recent awards given to The CE Shop

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Being an award recipient is not new for The CE Shop, but these two awards come at a critical time for innovation and growth in the new real estate era. These awards are also an indication that care and attention is being recognized in the hopes to continually elevate the industry and draw new agents into the profession.









The first award to The CE Shop is for the ARELLO Fair Housing Award in the Pre-Licensing Education category, the criteria for which is listed here.

The CE Shop believes that teaching students about fair housing and implicit biases leads to better-prepared and more empathetic real estate licensees who understand the laws and how they can best serve their clients. The CE Shop fully subscribes to the concept that real estate licensees should ensure everyone has equal access to their choice of housing without bias or roadblocks. While it is important for real estate licensees to adhere to federal, state, and local laws and regulations related to fair housing, the course from The CE Shop also encourages students to see beyond the word of the law by learning more about the importance of ensuring fairer processes for everyone, regardless of protected class status.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be recognized at ARELLO once again this year! Winning these awards highlights the impact we've made as educators," said Rebecca Piltingsrud, Vice President of Compliance for The CE Shop and Career Certified. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to our students and the creative strategies we've integrated into our courses. With thoughtful design, high standards, and a dash of innovation, we've tackled key needs in our field. I'm proud to be part of a team that continues to make a positive impact-while keeping things interesting along the way!"

The second award to The CE Shop is for the ARELLO Affiliate?Awards Pre-Licensing category.

Flexible, online learning offers significant benefits to aspiring real estate professionals by providing a versatile and adaptive learning environment. It allows students to choose between synchronous live online classes and asynchronous self-paced study, catering to various learning styles and schedules to meet the needs of adult professionals in real estate.

Anonymous ratings and reviews from students on The CE Shop courses have been overwhelmingly positive. One example includes the 75-hr PA Real Estate Salesperson Pre-Licensing Live Online course, which currently averages a rating of 4.53 out of 5 for the entire course, and a 4.46 out of 5 for the flexible learning category. The course content, designed to meet Pennsylvania Real Estate Commission requirements, prepares students for the licensing exam and equips them with essential professional knowledge and skills. This flexible approach not only accommodates diverse learning needs but rigorously prepares students for their careers, making it an invaluable educational tool.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with both online and live-online options in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they are veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Liz Meitus

SVP, Corporate Communications

press@theceshop.com

720-822-5314

SOURCE: The CE Shop

View the original press release on newswire.com.