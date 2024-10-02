Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
02.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
Leadership Contract Inc.: New Book Shares How Community Can Be a Company's Superpower

Powerful strategies to help leaders drive strategy, culture, and change.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Inspired by the loss of a mentor who believed her illness was caused by a toxic work environment, Community of Leaders is Vince Molinaro's mission to transform and elevate leadership culture.

With Community of Leaders, New York Times bestselling author Vince Molinaro, Founder and CEO of Leadership Contract Inc., breaks down why having a strong leadership culture in your organization is critical, how to build it, and how to sustain it for long-term success.

Molinaro's research reveals that 88.7 percent of C-Suite executives believe having a strong leadership culture is crucial to success, and yet 60 percent admit to having weak leadership cultures. Of these executives, 51.1% are not confident in the ability of their leaders to transform their leadership cultures for the better. These executives need help.

Vince offers a blueprint for creating accountable and supportive leadership communities that inspire employees to navigate complex challenges together while simultaneously fostering better strategy execution.

Bestselling author, former chair of Avon and CEO of Campbell Soup Company, Douglas R. Conant says, "It takes a 'community' of leaders to accomplish the most challenging agenda items. Dr. Molinaro shows you how."

Vince Molinaro, PhD, is a New York Times bestselling author, strategic leadership adviser, speaker, and global expert on leadership accountability. As a leader, Vince strives to practice what he preaches by setting the tone of accountability every day.

To schedule an interview with Vince Molinaro or other media queries, please contact Carole Clarke via email at carole@leadwithlci.com

For digital review copies, please contact Page Two's Publicist, Viktoria Skaper.
viktoria@pagetwo.com (604) 256-9121

Contact Information

Viktoria Skraper
Publicist, Page Two
viktoria@pagetwo.com
604-248-4211

Carole Clarke
Customer Success Specialist, Leadership Contract Inc
carole@leadwithlci.com
647-287-8795

SOURCE: Leadership Contract Inc.

