Phoenix Ancient Art and Tamsen Z Launch 'Aphrodite and Her Jewelry' Exhibition to Dazzle

The San Francisco Fall Show at the Festival Pavilion on October 16-20, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / This October at the San Francisco Fall Show, Phoenix Ancient Art will present a breathtaking exhibition, "Aphrodite and Her Jewelry," celebrating the ancient Greek goddess of love, beauty, and eternal youth. This enchanting display will take place from October 16-20, 2024, at the Festival Pavilion in San Francisco's Marina district, showcasing a stunning collection of jewelry inspired by Aphrodite herself.





Aphrodite and her Jewelry

Phoenix Ancient Art and Tamsen Z





In Greek mythology, pearls are described as "the tears of joy shed by Aphrodite," and she is often depicted with these precious gems. Her beauty and exquisite adornments have long served as a model for mortal women, inspiring countless generations to seek out elegance and glamour in their own jewelry choices. "Aphrodite and Her Jewelry" brings this rich legacy to life through a remarkable collaboration between two leading names in the art world.

For the first time ever, Phoenix Ancient Art, renowned for their rare and exquisite antiquities, will join forces with New York City's illustrious Tamsen Z by Ann Ziff. Together, they will present a heart-stopping display of golden rings, shining earrings, and mesmerizing necklaces, both ancient and contemporary. Surrounding these treasures will be Greek and Roman statuettes of Aphrodite, further enhancing the thematic experience of the exhibition.

"This exhibition is a celebration of beauty and inspiration," said Ann Ziff. "It invites visitors to explore the profound connection between jewelry and the goddess who embodies love and elegance, bridging the gap between the ancient and modern worlds."

Hicham Aboutaam adds, "We are excited to be back for our third participation in The San Francisco Fall Show where a 2nd century B.C. Greek marble statuette of Aphrodite wearing her original gold earring will converse with a pair of Ann Ziff's original earrings! Another star of the show will be the J.P. Morgan Intaglio bracelet, a Castellani like gold bracelet executed in around 1860 in the archeological style using ancient Roman gems."

People will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world where art, history, and mythology converge, making it a must-see event for art lovers and collectors alike."

Visit the show for this once-in-a-lifetime experience that promises to enchant and inspire. Celebrate the timeless allure of Aphrodite and discover the beauty that has captivated hearts for centuries.

ABOUT PHOENIX ANCIENT ART

With galleries in New York City (Electrum) and Geneva, Switzerland, Phoenix Ancient Art is one of the world's leading dealers in rare and exquisite antiquities with a focus on Greek and Roman, Near Eastern and Egyptian art. Its works of art have been acquired by world-class museums around the world, as well as by private collectors. Phoenix Ancient Art is a second-generation family business that was founded by Sleiman Aboutaam in 1968.

For more information contact info@phoenixancientart.com or visit www.phoenixancientart.com

Contact Information

Hicham Aboutaam

President

info@phoenixancientart.com

+2122887518

SOURCE: Phoenix Ancient Art

View the original press release on newswire.com.