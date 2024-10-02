The Marketing Practice Hires New CRO to Boost Global Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / The Marketing Practice, a global B2B marketing agency specializing in brand activation, account-based marketing (ABM), demand generation, and channel marketing, has appointed Prasanjeet "PD" Dutta Baruah as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). PD, as he is known, will be responsible for strengthening the overall revenue function of the business, focused on strengthening existing client relationships and building a pipeline of new clients. This new appointment follows global growth and acquisitions for The Marketing Practice and continues its investment in the U.S.

Prior to joining The Marketing Practice, Dutta Baruah spent nine successful years at Meta, working at the forefront of technology and media, leading global accounts where he drove client relationships with global enterprise brands. Before that, he was CMO in organizations in the luxury hospitality and finance sectors.

In his role, Dutta Baruah will focus on aligning and strengthening the organization's revenue function and will be responsible for sales, revenue, marketing, product and leading The Marketing Practice's efforts on client satisfaction, growth and retention.

Prasanjeet "PD" Dutta Baruah, said, "I am excited to join The Marketing Practice to work alongside the exceptional teams as we continue to build our success on the foundation of deep, sustaining client relationships driven by our ability to understand, appreciate and deliver 'best-in-class' service to our clients consistently."

Clive McNamara, founder and non-executive Director, said, "We're thrilled to welcome PD who will continue to strengthen our global leadership team and focus. PD's proven ability to deliver on ambitious revenue targets, lead global cross-functional teams, coupled with his innovative approach to business development and customer engagement, made him a natural choice. As CMOs and CROs come closer together to drive marketing that impacts the business, a CRO with a marketing background is exactly what our clients need. We have ambitious growth plans, and PD is going to be critical to that effort."

Founded in 2002, The Marketing Practice is a global B2B marketing leader with offices in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Singapore, and Australia. At The Marketing Practice, we believe that marketing should drive more - more impact, more revenue, and more shareholder value. In a world filled with ineffective marketing, it's no wonder businesses often view it as a cost to cut. But marketing, when done right, is the most powerful investment for creating sustainable growth. Our clients are changing the world and we believe marketing should change theirs, too. That's why we don't just do more marketing; we do marketing that means more. For more information, visit www.themarketingpractice.com.

