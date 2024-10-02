Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
02.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
Omni-Biotic US Launches Omni-Biotic Cat & Dog: A Probiotic Solution for Feline and Canine Health

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Omni-Biotic USA, an award-winning leader in probiotic supplements from Austria, proudly introduces Omni-Biotic Cat & Dog, a scientifically formulated probiotic supplement designed to promote a "pawsitively" healthy gut for cats and dogs.

Omni-Biotic Cat & Dog

Omni-Biotic Cat & Dog
Image of Box, Bottle, and Scooper of Omni-Biotic Cat & Dog Probiotic



Omni-Biotic Cat & Dog is a scientifically formulated probiotic supplement designed to promote a healthy gut and optimal digestion in cats and dogs of all ages and breeds. Recognizing that a significant portion of a pet's immune system resides in the gut, this product not only supports balanced gut flora but also enhances immune function. The product features two beneficial bacterial strains: Enterococcus faecium DSM 10663 / NCIMB 10415 and Lactobacillus acidophilus CECT 4529, both known for their positive effects on animal health.

The convenient powder format makes it easy for pet owners to mix it into either dry or wet food, ensuring pets receive the digestive support they need. By addressing common gastrointestinal issues that can arise from factors such as stress, dietary changes, antibiotic use, and food sensitivities, Omni-Biotic Cat & Dog helps stabilize the gut microbiome. This support is crucial for maintaining overall vitality, helping pets to thrive and enjoy a happy, healthy life.

"We are excited to add Omni-Biotic Cat & Dog to our US portfolio," said Hannah Kleinfeld, Chief Operating Officer of Omni-Biotic US. "Our formula, already well established in Europe, is based on extensive research into the microbiome and its crucial role in overall health, providing pet owners with a reliable solution for digestive health in their beloved companions."

Omni-Biotic Cat & Dog is priced at $39.50 for a single purchase, with a 10% discount available for subscriptions. The recommended use varies by weight, ensuring each pet receives the appropriate dosage for their size.

As with all Omni-Biotic products, Cat & Dog adheres to the highest European manufacturing standards and is committed to delivering probiotic efficacy. Pet owners can trust Omni-Biotic Cat & Dog to enhance their pets' health and well-being.

ENDS

About Omni-Biotic US

Omni-Biotic is a leading probiotic brand in Europe and the #3 brand worldwide. Developed by the renowned Austrian gut microbiome research pioneer, Institut AllergoSan, every Omni-Biotic product is rooted in 30 years of research and extensive clinical testing. Omni-Biotic emphasizes clean, potent formulations targeting specific health outcomes.

Introduced to the United States in 2019 by AllergoSan USA, Omni-Biotic aims to set the gold standard for probiotic supplements. Today, thousands of healthcare practitioners worldwide trust Omni-Biotic to address their patients' gut health concerns.

For more information, visit www.omnibioticlife.com.

Contact Information

Teal Minisofer
PR Director
teal@zerotrillion.com
985-249-1068

SOURCE: Omni-Biotic US

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
