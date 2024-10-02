Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valsoft Corporation Acquires Quantum Aviation Solutions, Expanding Global Aviation Portfolio

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Quantum Aviation Solutions, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Valsoft Ireland Limited. Quantum Aviation Solutions provides comprehensive aviation software solutions for baggage management. Quantum's remaining telematics solutions business unit will continue to operate independently as Proveo.

Known for its innovative baggage management and reconciliation solutions, Quantum Aviation Solutions consistently enhances operational efficiency and profitability for its clients, while improving the passenger experience. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, the company operates globally out of London, Brazil, Mexico and Atlanta, serving a diverse client base that includes airports, airlines, and ground service operators.

"Joining Valsoft is an exciting opportunity for Quantum Aviation Solutions," said David Kennedy, CEO of Quantum Aviation Solutions. "With Valsoft's resources and expertise, we are eager to accelerate our growth and continue delivering scalable technology that exceeds our clients' expectations with improved efficiency and passenger satisfaction."

"We are thrilled to welcome Quantum Aviation Solutions into the Valsoft family," said Aidin Mohsenin, Portfolio Manager at Valsoft. "Quantum has earned its reputation as a global leader in aviation technology. Together, we are poised to redefine how airports and airlines manage their operations while continuing to offer customers the best possible experience."

Quantum Aviation Solutions additionally strengthens Valsoft's growing aviation portfolio, which includes Commsoft Software Limited with its Open Aviation Strategic Engineering System for the aviation maintenance field; IDGateway Limited, provider of identity management and background checking solutions for airports and other high-security environments; and Zafire Group Limited, provider of ground service solutions for airports and airlines.

About Quantum Aviation Solutions
Quantum Aviation Solutions is a leading provider of comprehensive aviation tools for baggage tracking. We believe that enhancing operations below the wing enhances the passenger experience above the wing. As global connectivity increases, our integrated, real-time solutions ensure seamless airport operations. With sustainability becoming increasingly important for aviation, our technologies support greener and more efficient airport practices. For more information: https://quantum.aero.

About Valsoft
Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com

Valsoft was represented internally by Shinjay (Ssin) Choi, Senior Legal Counsel; Oliver Gray, Senior Legal Counsel; and Elisa Marcon, Senior Corporate Paralegal. Quantum was represented by Litwin Kach LLP.

Media contact information:
Communications and Public Relations
Valsoft Corporation
communication@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corporation

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.