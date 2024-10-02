Valsoft Corporation Acquires Quantum Aviation Solutions, Expanding Global Aviation Portfolio

Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Quantum Aviation Solutions, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Valsoft Ireland Limited. Quantum Aviation Solutions provides comprehensive aviation software solutions for baggage management. Quantum's remaining telematics solutions business unit will continue to operate independently as Proveo.

Known for its innovative baggage management and reconciliation solutions, Quantum Aviation Solutions consistently enhances operational efficiency and profitability for its clients, while improving the passenger experience. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, the company operates globally out of London, Brazil, Mexico and Atlanta, serving a diverse client base that includes airports, airlines, and ground service operators.

"Joining Valsoft is an exciting opportunity for Quantum Aviation Solutions," said David Kennedy, CEO of Quantum Aviation Solutions. "With Valsoft's resources and expertise, we are eager to accelerate our growth and continue delivering scalable technology that exceeds our clients' expectations with improved efficiency and passenger satisfaction."

"We are thrilled to welcome Quantum Aviation Solutions into the Valsoft family," said Aidin Mohsenin, Portfolio Manager at Valsoft. "Quantum has earned its reputation as a global leader in aviation technology. Together, we are poised to redefine how airports and airlines manage their operations while continuing to offer customers the best possible experience."

Quantum Aviation Solutions additionally strengthens Valsoft's growing aviation portfolio, which includes Commsoft Software Limited with its Open Aviation Strategic Engineering System for the aviation maintenance field; IDGateway Limited, provider of identity management and background checking solutions for airports and other high-security environments; and Zafire Group Limited, provider of ground service solutions for airports and airlines.

About Quantum Aviation Solutions

Quantum Aviation Solutions is a leading provider of comprehensive aviation tools for baggage tracking. We believe that enhancing operations below the wing enhances the passenger experience above the wing. As global connectivity increases, our integrated, real-time solutions ensure seamless airport operations. With sustainability becoming increasingly important for aviation, our technologies support greener and more efficient airport practices. For more information: https://quantum.aero.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com

Valsoft was represented internally by Shinjay (Ssin) Choi, Senior Legal Counsel; Oliver Gray, Senior Legal Counsel; and Elisa Marcon, Senior Corporate Paralegal. Quantum was represented by Litwin Kach LLP.

Media contact information:

Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

communication@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corporation