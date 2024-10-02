Panama City, Republic of Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - Autris (OTC: AUTR), ("Autris" or "the Company"), a pioneering company dedicated to promoting freedom and self-sustainability.





Dear Fellow Stakeholders:

When we at Autris created the F.I.R.S.T. philosophy pillars (Freedom, Independence, Resilience, Sustainability and Transparency) on which to build our new Veritas Village communities, we didn't realize how popular this philosophy and these communities would be! We saw the world changing, and we saw the new realization of many people around the globe, whose eyes were opened by events like COVID, that they were losing their freedoms and independence. We realized that complaining about mandates and lockdowns did nothing to solve the problem. So, we set out to create a solution; freedom and self-sustainability oriented communities, now known as Veritas Villages.

I've been blessed to have created several successful businesses in my lifetime and have learned there is a formula to doing so. The formula starts with a great concept that has a growing market that is hungry for it. Then you add world class people who can deliver that concept. This can only be done with people that are passionate about making the concept come to life and who are willing to go beyond the regular call of duty to make it happen.

Roughly one year ago, my son Spencer, co-founder with myself of the Autris Group of companies, and I met our now CFO, Don Morrison, and together we decided to allow our clients, and ultimately anyone that sees the value in our business model, to be a part of it. We decided the best way to do this would be to acquire and reactivate a public company, Autris (AUTR) and to equip that company with the necessary assets and competencies to pursue our goals of building a world class organization dedicated to promoting freedom and self-sustainability through the acquisition, design, development, and construction of freedom and self-sustainability oriented communities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

While it is early in our journey, a great deal was accomplished in the past year, and I am pleased to report some of our accomplishments.

Just Some of Our Fiscal Highlights of the last year:

Acquired and Reactivated Autris after 9 years of dormancy.

Completed 4 substantial transformative acquisitions, creating the Autris Group of companies.

Reported Positive Earnings of $354,097 while at the same time investing in new communities and infrastructure and increasing working capital to $2,850,319

Reported a Record $3,892,862 in Deferred Revenue which will become revenue this new fiscal year.

Reported Record Asset Growth (quarter over quarter exponential) of $10,351,949.

Reported Record Shareholders Equity of $5,056,919.

Retired All Outstanding Mortgage Amounts ahead of schedule and Remain Debt Free.

Permitted our Flagship Property in Panama, "Veritas Village - Coronado" and sold approximately 80% of the development within the first months.

Welcomed senior talent in areas of Operations, Finance, and Legal including our COO, Erik Vik and Board Member Mikkel Thorup.

Sold Out available parcels at our Vida Verde Agroforest - Cosiguina project in Nicaragua and acquired additional land to expand the Agroforestry business.

Looking Ahead

We intend to acquire new property in Costa Rica, Mexico, Argentina and beyond to continue to create Veritas Villages throughout the region.

Hire additional personnel to manage the increasing number of communities.

Grow our Property and Rental Management Division as our communities grow.

Increase our marketing reach to the ever-growing freedom-oriented market in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and beyond.

Increase the number of Freedom oriented Affiliates we work with to market our communities.

Work with key partners to create International Self-Governance Cities.

Continue to become the de facto company known for creating freedom and sustainability-oriented communities.

Core Values

Most importantly, we are operating on a culture of transparency and accountability, to our customers, to each other and to our shareholders. Our organization is defined by our F.I.R.S.T philosophy (Freedom, Independence, Resiliency, Sustainability and Transparency). A commitment to these values is what we believe will continue to make us extremely successful into the future.

We continue to build a culture of high expectations within the company, and to ensure everyone has a clear understanding of strategic objectives, and a clarity and commitment to the individual roles we play in attaining our common goals. We expect our leaders to set an example within the organization and we challenge each other daily to ensure that we have the courage to question the status quo, ruthlessly prioritize what will bring us closer to our goals, provide constructive feedback to our teams, have the difficult conversations that will make us better and remain committed to developing and elevating our incredible workforce.

In the upcoming year, we are committed to growing our business by investing in our people and processes to enhance our competitiveness, seeking out acquisitions that align with our core values, and help build our portfolio of projects and brand awareness.

I am optimistic for the opportunities that lie ahead for Autris, and I am grateful to our management and employees for their support during this year of transition. On behalf of Autris' leadership team, I extend my sincere thanks to our loyal like-minded customers, our dedicated employees, our collaborative partners and our supportive shareholders. You are all what make Autris a success and I look forward to an energizing upcoming year together.

Sincerely:

Arnold Patrick Hiebert

Chief Executive Officer

Further Information about Autris can be found on the company's website at www.autrisgroup.com and on the OTC Markets landing page for Autris at AUTR - Autris | Company Profile | OTC Markets

About Autris: Autris is a forward-thinking company committed to promoting freedom and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and innovative initiatives, Autris aims to create communities that embody the principles of freedom, independence, resilience, sustainability, and transparency.

