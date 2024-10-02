Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MacPaw Recognized a Finalist in the Social Impact Award at the 2024 Reuters Events Sustainability Awards: Honored for Pioneering Innovation and Social Responsibility

KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a leading Ukrainian software company, has been named a finalist for the prestigious 2024 Reuters Sustainability Awards in the Social Impact category, standing out as the only Ukrainian company recognized in this field. This recognition highlights MacPaw's exceptional efforts in ensuring safety, well-being, and innovation during adversity following the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

MacPaw is a Finalist for the Social Impact Award at the 2024 Reuters Sustainability Awards, Recognized for Pioneering Innovation and Social Responsibility.

MacPaw's entry, titled "Ensuring Safety and Well-being while Fostering Innovation: MacPaw's Journey During Adversity," underscores the company's commitment to its employees and users, as well as the broader Ukrainian community. Despite the unprecedented challenges of wartime, MacPaw has continued to thrive, supporting millions of users across the world while spearheading vital social and humanitarian initiatives. We see Ukrainian innovation not only surviving but thriving. It's a testament to Ukraine's place in the tech world.

Key Achievements:

  • Humanitarian Aid and Recovery: Since February 2022, MacPaw has donated over $10 million to various charitable causes, driving significant change across Ukraine. MacPaw Foundation, a corporate charity, provided vital support to over 10,000 Ukrainians affected by the full-scale Russian invasion, ensuring they received the care and resources needed in times of adversity.
  • Empowering Communities: Through the MacPaw Cares corporate social responsibility program, the company impacted 30+ social projects in 10 regions, focusing on supporting communities locally and globally, boosting sustainability effort, helping people in need, fostering local tech talent, inclusivity, and restoring access to education.
  • Employee Support: The company implemented flexible mental health policies, offering dedicated support sessions, mental health surveys, and assistance to employees affected by the full-scale Russian invasion.
  • Veterans Integration: MacPaw has launched a Veterans Integration Program to assist veterans in reintegrating into the company's work and social life.
  • Innovation in Crisis: Despite the war challenges, MacPaw introduced breakthrough products SpyBuster, ClearVPN, CleanMyPhone, Setapp Mobile. MacPaw also started a cybersecurity division that focuses exclusively on the cybersecurity needs of Mac users, Moonlock. Showcasing the commitment to the community, MacPaw developed Together App - a wartime check-in tool that helps employers monitor their team's well-being and safety during the war.

"We are honored to be recognized as Finalist in the Social Impact Award at the Reuters Events Sustainability Awards 2024 for our social impact efforts, especially as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues," said Anna Manukhina, Director of MacPaw Foundation and CSR Lead at MacPaw. "This nomination reaffirms our commitment to supporting Ukraine and fostering innovation even in the times. Whether through mental health support, humanitarian aid, or product development, MacPaw's initiatives reflect our mission to make a meaningful global impact."

The 2024 Reuters Sustainability Awards are among the world's most distinguished recognitions in sustainable development. It is more than just a recognition of the best sustainability strategies; it honors those who truly impact business, society, and the environment, creating a new way of doing business in the 21st century. Over the past 14 years, the award has served as a benchmark for companies worldwide.

For more information about MacPaw's social impact initiatives, visit MacPaw's Social Impact Review.

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for its meticulously crafted products, such as CleanMyMac X, CleanMy®Phone, Setapp, and ClearVPN, and known for its Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is dedicated to enhancing and securing the Mac user experience. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MacPaw serves millions of users worldwide. With one in every five Mac users having at least one MacPaw app, the company is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521457/Finalist_MACPAW.jpg

Media Contact:
Oleksandra Lytvynenko
PR Specialist
MacPaw
lytvynenko@macpaw.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macpaw-recognized-a-finalist-in-the-social-impact-award-at-the-2024-reuters-events-sustainability-awards-honored-for-pioneering-innovation-and-social-responsibility-302265575.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.