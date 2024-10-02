Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norgine Announces Appointment of New CEO Janneke van der Kamp

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norgine (the "Company"), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company, has today announced the appointment of Janneke van der Kamp as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from 1 January 2025. Current CEO, Chris Bath, has stepped down from his role effective immediately.

Norgine Logo

This change in leadership will support and enhance the Company's mission of bringing transformative medicines to patients and consumers. It will further enable Norgine's strong growth trajectory, focused on advancing existing brands, developing and commercialising pipeline products, and leveraging the Norgine platform through business development initiatives.

Peter Stein, Chairman of Norgine said: "On behalf of the Norgine Board of Directors and shareholders, we are excited to welcome Janneke to lead Norgine. She is a world class and proven strategic leader with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, leading organisations and launching innovative products to transform patient outcomes. With Janneke's appointment, we have attracted the ideal leader for the next phase of Norgine's exciting growth. Janneke brings to Norgine a deep understanding of the industry, unmatched energy and passion for improving patients' and consumers' lives and a commitment to creating value for shareholders, customers and colleagues."

Janneke van der Kamp brings over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and joins Norgine from Grünenthal, where she is currently the Chief Commercial Officer. Before that, she served as Head of Pharma Region Europe at Novartis, where she spent over 19 years in roles including General Manager, Global Neurosciences Franchise Head, and Global Head of Product and Portfolio Strategy for the entire Novartis Pharma portfolio. Janneke holds an M.Sc in Chemistry and an MBA from INSEAD.

Janneke van der Kamp, incoming CEO of Norgine said: "I am honoured and excited to serve as the next CEO of Norgine. This is an outstanding business, with a great heritage and exciting future. What excites me most is the opportunity to drive the next growth phase at Norgine, with our market leading launch and growth Rx brands, the tremendous Movicol consumer health franchise, and our ambitious plans to accelerate licencing and acquisitions of innovative medicines. I look forward to connecting with our patients, customers, partners and, most of all, my new colleagues across Europe and ANZ."

Norgine's senior leadership has been expanded since the investment of Goldman Sachs Alternatives in 2022 to support its ambitious growth and transformation plans. The leadership team will continue leading the business and has the full support of the Board.

About Norgine
Norgine is a uniquely positioned, specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare company, with over €500 million of annual revenues and a 120-year track record of bringing life-changing products to patients and consumers across our core markets of Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Our integrated approach - strong commercial capabilities, deep medical, regulatory and clinical expertise, in-house manufacturing, robust supply networks, and best in class enabling functions - ensures that we can deliver high-quality, transformative medicines quickly and effectively to over 25 million patients annually.

Today's Norgine is a nimble, innovative, and high-performing company that has been transformed by a relentless focus on operational excellence. This focus will enable us to secure the legacy of more than a century of innovation and doing the right thing by our patients, as we push the boundaries and take strides into new therapeutic areas.

NORGINE and the sail logo are trademarks of the Norgine group of companies.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/norgine-announces-appointment-of-new-ceo-janneke-van-der-kamp-302265456.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.