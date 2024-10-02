Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neutreeno: Cambridge Scientists Secure $5M from Leading Global Venture Capital Funds and Corporations to Transform Scope 3 Decarbonization

Cambridge Scientists Secure $5M from Leading Global Venture Capital Funds and Corporations to Transform Scope 3 Decarbonization

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 2, 2024

Regeneration.VC leads Neutreeno's Seed round alongside Remarkable Ventures Climate Fund (RVC), Closed Loop Partners, Prequel Ventures, Scania Invest and Beacon Venture Capital.

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 2, 2024 Neutreeno, a pioneering deep tech startup spinning out of the University of Cambridge has secured a $5 million Seed round with support from a global syndicate of mission-aligned investors.

Dr. Spencer Brennan, Founder of Neutreeno, with Professor Jonathan Cullen, Head of Climate Science at Neutreeno.

On average, companies have over 90% of emissions in their value chain (Scope 3) and 93% will fail to achieve their net zero goals unless they double the pace of emissions reduction by 2030. This is challenging due to a lack of primary value chain data, the inability to influence suppliers and the high cost of decarbonization.

Neutreeno's proprietary process networks, based on mass and energy flow research, significantly minimise the primary data burden on suppliers and allows enterprises to map product lines faster and with greater precision than existing tools. Their easy-to-use and affordable digital system automatically pinpoints solutions that reduce emissions and costs across 1,000s of suppliers. Neutreeno's customers span Asia, Europe, and North America, including S&P 500 and FTSE 250 companies across multiple industries, and a wide range of SMEs.

Fredrik Nilzén, Head of Sustainability at Scania Group, one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, emphasized, "Neutreeno offers a unique and innovative solution that is crucial for tackling sustainability challenges with improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness at scale. Scania Invest's support emphasizes the strategic importance of advancing Neutreeno's pioneering technology in the sustainability landscape."

Dr Spencer Brennan, Neutreeno's founder, assembled a team of scientists who over two decades pioneered concepts of circularity and resource efficiency in complex supply chains, informing international climate policy. Spencer remarked, "we take a completely novel, robust engineering approach to challenge the Scope 3 status quo." Professor Jonathan Cullen, Head of Climate Science at Neutreeno and Lead Author for the IPCC AR6 Industry Chapter, stated, "Neutreeno breaks away from the noisy landscape of tedious, form-?lling accounting-based carbon software."

Neutreeno delivered groundbreaking results for a multi-billion-dollar enterprise customer, identifying a 35% emissions reduction potential across Scope 1-3 for one of its suppliers and automatically pinpointing actions leading to new product designs, procurement changes, and substantial emissions reductions - all in just four weeks.

Enthused by the company's mission to democratize emissions reductions for millions of businesses, Michael Smith, General Partner of Regeneration, commented, "Neutreeno has the first technical system able to move beyond Scope 3 reporting to systematically decarbonize industry, unlocking the US$130 trillion of capital waiting to fund the low-carbon transition."

With its innovative approach and strong industry backing, Neutreeno is poised to make a signi?cant impact on global decarbonization efforts, helping companies achieve their climate goals faster than ever before.

About Neutreeno

Utilizing proprietary process networks and engineering models, Neutreeno identifies and eliminates emissions at source. Neutreeno partners with leading businesses wanting to move beyond carbon accounting and take decisive action to decarbonize Scope 3 emissions. Learn more here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521643/Neutreeno_Announcement_Sep_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambridge-scientists-secure-5m-from-leading-global-venture-capital-funds-and-corporations-to-transform-scope-3-decarbonization-302265578.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.