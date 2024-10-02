Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2024 15:10 Uhr
Hotelplanner.com: HotelPlanner launches Membership Club

HotelPlanner launches Global Privileges to save customers money, time and bring back the joy of travel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotelplanner.com, a leading provider of online group hotel booking solutions, ranked No. 978 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, and No. 32 in their Travel & Hospitality, annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, announced today it will be launching a brand new membership service that will save busy travelers substantial amounts of time and money, and increase the pleasure of travel.

"We are delighted to launch a service that will truly reward our loyal customers," said Tim Hentschel, CEO of Hotelplanner.com. "In an era when the trust in travel reward programs is at an all-time low, we will not only offer our members brilliant hotel prices all over the world but will back this up with additional luxury travel benefits and give customers phone access to experts to find the hotel deal that can't be beat. Our members will save time, money and access real luxury."

Global Privileges offers a straightforward membership experience with no points or complicated rules, providing access to exclusive, unpublished hotel discounts. Ideal for frequent travelers who enjoy traveling in style, the Classic membership delivers great savings for those who travel a couple of times a year. If you spend upwards of 10 days in hotels per year, and want to easily elevate your airport, accommodation, and vacation experiences, then the Premium membership will not only offer savings, but also heighten the way you travel.

HotelPlanner has launched two membership categories.

Classic Membership ($5.99/month or $59.99/year) provides members with discounted hotel rooms, our Bi-weekly Inspire Newsletter with travel advice, and VIP concierge customer service. In addition, Classic members have personalized group travel support for large bookings, extended stay support and increased flexibility to modify reservations.

Premium Membership ($49.99/month or $500/year) provides members, in addition to all Classic benefits, have access to our range of premium travel services, including:

  • $100 Shell Gas Gift Card
  • 4 free Airport Lounge Passes, via Ask a Concierge
  • Free International Data Roaming, powered by Celitech
  • Global Entry with TSA PreCheck
  • Discounted U.S Passport processing, in partnership with RushMyPassport.
  • Additional exclusive benefits

Visit https://globalprivileges.com/benefitsto explore exclusive discounts and start saving today.

ABOUT HOTELPLANNER

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner's family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and Venuexplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration. Learn more at https://hotelplanner.com/.

Tim Gunstone, Communication, Hotelplanner, tim.gunstone@hotelplanner.com+44 7815814314


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
