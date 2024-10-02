Docebo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a global leader in AI-powered learning platforms, is proud to announce its partnership with TEDAI for the highly anticipated TEDAI Vienna event. Docebo will serve as the official business learning partner for the conference, which will take place from October 17-19, 2024, in Vienna, Austria. TEDAI Vienna is Europe's first TED conference exclusively dedicated to artificial intelligence.

As the TEDAI business learning partner, Docebo will play a pivotal role in shaping how enterprises and organizations leverage AI to transform workplace learning and development. This partnership aligns with TEDAI Vienna's mission to explore the profound impact of AI on society by bringing together global thought leaders, innovators, and experts across various industries.

Alessio Artuffo, Docebo's President and CEO commented, "We are excited to collaborate with TEDAI at this landmark event. Our partnership will allow us to showcase the transformative power of AI in enterprise learning and how it will reshape the future of work. By developing our AI capability alongside our customers, we are building technology that supports learning goals while driving productivity, efficiency, and business success. TEDAI Vienna offers the perfect platform to demonstrate these customer-centric innovations."

TEDAI Vienna Highlights:

TEDAI Vienna will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke, Google DeepMind VP of Research Raia Hadsell, Aleph Alpha Founder Jonas Andrulis, and Nvidia VP of Enterprise AI Rama Akkiraju, among many others. The event will explore cutting-edge AI topics ranging from machine learning and robotics to ethical considerations and AI's future implications across industries.

As a key collaborator, Docebo will lead interactive workshops and participate in panels, sharing expert insights on how AI is transforming the business of learning and the need to future-proof skills. The TEDAI Vienna hackathon, hosted by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), will also provide an opportunity for developers and AI enthusiasts to create AI-powered solutions for real-world challenges. This aligns closely with Docebo's mission of applying AI to enhance enterprise learning solutions?.

About TEDAI Vienna:

TEDAI Vienna is Europe's inaugural TED conference dedicated entirely to artificial intelligence. The event is designed to inspire, educate, and connect individuals passionate about AI's future, bringing together a diverse group of thought leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts?.

For more information about TEDAI Vienna and registration details, visit https://tedai-vienna.ted.com.

About Docebo:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the business impact of their learning programs. With Docebo's end-to-end learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business.

