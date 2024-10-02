Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Love Hemp's product range to its e-commerce platforms. This partnership will expand Flora's product offering by introducing Love Hemp's range of functional products, oil sprays, chocolate balls, and 10-pack gummies to its online customers.

The Love Hemp product line will complement Flora's existing portfolio without competing with JustCBD's current offerings. Love Hemp is known for its innovative formulations and dedication to high-quality wellness products, providing customers with a trusted brand that aligns with Flora's objective of offering premium cannabis and hemp-based solutions.

Key Products to be Featured Include:

Functional Range: A selection of products designed for specific wellness benefits, from enhancing relaxation to supporting daily energy.

Oil Sprays: Convenient CBD oil sprays for easy dosing and on-the-go use.

Chocolate Balls: A delicious and effective way for consumers to incorporate CBD into their daily routine.

10-Pack Gummies: Flavorful CBD-infused gummies in a convenient, travel-friendly pack.

"We are happy to introduce Love Hemp's diverse product range to our growing customer base," said Clifford Starke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This addition further solidifies our desire to providing top-tier, forward products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. Love Hemp's offerings supplement our portfolio, giving customers more options."

About Love Hemp

Love Hemp is a UK-based provider of high-quality CBD and wellness products, known for its commitment to transparency, safety, and innovation. Love Hemp's product range includes a wide array of CBD oils, edibles, and supplements that are trusted by consumers for their quality and effectiveness. Love Hemp's products are also available at Holland & Barrett, Superdrug, Lloyd's Pharmacy, and Boots which are one of the UK's leading health and wellbeing stores.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. Flora is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

https://justcbdstore.com/

https://www.vesselbrand.com/

https://justcbdstore.uk/

https://www.phatebo.de/home-en

https://www.australianvaporizers.com.au/

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined by U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect Flora's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: the partnership with Love Hemp expanding Flora's product offering by introducing Love Hemp's range of functional products, oil sprays, chocolate balls, and 10-pack gummies to its online customers, and the Love Hemp product line complementing Flora's existing portfolio without competing with JustCBD's current offerings. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various and risks and uncertainties, including those described under section entitled "Risk Factors" in Flora's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Flora's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov /edgar . Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Flora's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Flora's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Flora disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available to Flora (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225307

SOURCE: Flora Growth Corp.