Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for SECTRA AB

Referring to the bulletin from SECTRA AB's annual general meeting, held on September 10, 2024, the company will carry out a Stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Oct 7, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: SECT B Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0020539310 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 4, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0022419784 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Oct 7, 2024