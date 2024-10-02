Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
WKN: A3EUND | ISIN: SE0020539310
Frankfurt
02.10.24
16:15 Uhr
24,800 Euro
+0,260
+1,06 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECTRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,88025,08016:59
GlobeNewswire
02.10.2024 15:22 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for SECTRA AB

Referring to the bulletin from SECTRA AB's annual general meeting, held on
September 10, 2024, the company will carry out a Stock split with redemption in
relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
Oct 7, 2024. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 SECT B          
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0020539310       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 4, 2024        
New ISIN code:                SE0022419784       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Oct 7, 2024
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
