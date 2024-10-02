Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Vertiseit AB (publ) at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Vertiseit AB (publ), LEI: 984500C64B798BE37758 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instruments: VERT B SE0012481133 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Vertiseit AB (publ) on October 2, 2024 at 15:12 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 15:30 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 15:40 CEST, October 2, 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.