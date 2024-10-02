MentorcliQ Wins Four Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards with AMD, Gannet and Wintrust

Excellence in Mentoring, Talent Management and Leadership Development Recognized Through Prestigious Awards

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / MentorcliQ, the leading employee connection platform for mentoring and ERG management, announced today that it was awarded four prestigious 2024 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in collaboration with clients AMD, Gannett, and Wintrust. Representing high quality across talent management and leadership development categories, the awards celebrate the achievements these leading companies made in a variety of employee development programs.

Products by MentorcliQ

Award-Winning Mentoring Software and ERG Management Software From MentorcliQ

"We are thrilled to win four coveted Brandon Hall Group Awards with the phenomenal teams at AMD, Gannett, and Wintrust," said Phil George, CEO of MentorcliQ. "At MentorcliQ, we believe that every employee deserves a great mentor. From companies across industries and around the globe, we have the joy of working with incredible teams as they launch, match, engage, and measure employee development programs of all types and sizes. These programs help employees thrive in their careers, develop critical skills, and ultimately build an inclusive community at work."

AMD and MentorcliQ

AMD and MentorcliQ won a Silver Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for Talent Management in the category of Best High Potential Development. This celebrates achievements the AMD team made with its Path to Fellow Mentoring Program, which supports high-potential women in the technical staff at AMD who are on the cusp of a promotion to Fellow. The initial cohort saw 20% of the mentees receive a rigorously vetted, merit-based promotion to Fellow, which was a 3X increase in promotions compared to recent years. In addition, 94% of the participants remained engaged throughout the nine-month relationships, recording 566 hours of mentoring.

Gannett and MentorcliQ

Gannett and MentorcliQ won two Brandon Hall Group Awards together. The first is a Silver Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for Talent Management in the category of Best Employee Engagement. This honor was given for Gannett's L.A.U.N.C.H. Mentoring Program, which supports employees with a tenure of three months to three years, helping them better understand the culture at Gannett, connect with communities that exist within the organization, and become more successful employees who stay with the company and grow their careers.

Gannet and MentorcliQ also won a Silver Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for Leadership Development in the category of Best Coaching and Mentoring Program. This award recognized Gannett's mentoring strategy, which spans the enterprise and supports Gannett's commitment to improve employee engagement, increase employee retention, reduce voluntary turnover rates, and improve promotion rates for staff.

Wintrust and MentorcliQ

Wintrust and MentorcliQ won a Bronze Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for Leadership Development in the category of Best Coaching and Mentoring Program. This award celebrates the first-ever organization-wide mentoring program at Wintrust. The Paired to Win: Mentoring Program supports employees at all levels across the organization with skills-based career development, providing a learning opportunity where they can connect with one another to grow their careers at Wintrust.

"Our award recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "This year, we've witnessed some of the most groundbreaking applications of HCM strategies in our organization's history. Many of these innovations leverage cutting-edge technologies and foster unprecedented levels of cross-functional collaboration, resulting in remarkable improvements in operational efficiency and employee engagement."

A full list of winners can be seen here: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

MentorcliQ will be attending and speaking during Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 28-30, 2025, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Excellence Award winners will be honored at this conference, with select winners sharing their leading practices during breakout sessions

About MentorcliQ

MentorcliQ is the leading provider for employee mentoring software and ERG management software. Trusted by companies such as Disney, Cardinal Health, LinkedIn, AMD, Deloitte, and Principal Financial Group, MentorcliQ powers innovative talent strategies for global Fortune 1000 and Fair360 organizations. With more than 6.5 million users, MentorcliQ helps companies achieve unmatched employee engagement, development, and retention through mentoring relationships and employee resource groups. To learn more about how MentorcliQ can help deliver results to your organization, visit https://www.mentorcliq.com/.

Contact Information

Amy Millard

Chief Marketing Officer

amy.millard@mentorcliq.com

800-695-9532

SOURCE: MentorcliQ

View the original press release on newswire.com.