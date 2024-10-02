Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - The Hebets Company, a national consulting firm specializing in designing total rewards strategies for C-suite and providers in healthcare, announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the addition of Susan Douglass Quirk. Quirk, a healthcare thought leader, joins the firm as Vice President of Executive & Provider Retirement Consulting, bringing decades of experience in advising hospitals and healthcare systems on C-suite and provider total rewards, recruiting, and retention solutions.

"At this juncture in healthcare's history, competition to attract, retain and reward key leadership is at an all-time high," says Jim Hebets, CEO and Founder of The Hebets Company. "Susan's impressive background in designing total cash compensation plans and total reward strategies for healthcare systems complements our company ethos and will add tremendous value for our clients. We are delighted to welcome her to our executive leadership team."

The healthcare industry is facing a retention crisis. According to the American College of Healthcare Executives, hospital CEO positions have turned over at a rate of 16%, affecting 4,377 hospitals for the third consecutive year since 2022. "Better pay and benefits at another organization" was the top cause (59%) of medical practice staff turnover indicated by a recent Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) poll. To address these challenges and ensure long-term success, The Hebets Company educates healthcare organizations on the broader implications of C-suite and provider supplemental retirement strategies, demonstrating the positive impact these plans can have on their competitive standing. The company's unique approach-emphasizing that every stakeholder deserves a voice in the planning process and that every plan can reflect the collective voice of its stakeholders-is encapsulated in The Hebets Company's motto, The Value of Voice.

Before joining The Hebets Company, Quirk held senior positions at top advisory firms, including Gallagher, Mercer, Ernst & Young, and Vizient. She is known for her collaborative approach, which involves listening to all stakeholders, understanding the underlying motivations influencing key leaders' decisions to stay or leave, and incorporating retention psychology into plan design. In retirement planning, Quirk has extensive experience analyzing total retirement income targets and designing supplemental plans to close any gaps. She holds a BA in Business and an MBA with a concentration in Finance, both from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. Susan Quirk frequently speaks at healthcare leadership conferences and webinars and regularly contributes thought-provoking articles to industry publications.

"I'm passionate about supporting our communities and designing plans that facilitate the retention of key healthcare executives and providers while also securing a competitive retirement for them," says Quirk.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a firm with the reputation and integrity of The Hebets Company and look forward to partnering with its executive leaders and clients."

About The Hebets Company:

The Hebets Company, an NFP Company, is a premier consulting firm and insurance brokerage committed to creating strategies that prioritize financial health while tackling the most pressing challenges in risk management, retirement planning, workforce strategy, and wealth management. Since 1969, the organization has served high-impact executives, distinguished families, and savvy entrepreneurs. As a leading financial advisor, The Hebets Company designs total rewards strategies for the C-suite and providers that attract and retain talent for healthcare systems and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). Forbes Magazine and SHOOK Research awarded top ranking to The Hebets Company CEO and Founder, Jim Hebets, by naming him as #3 nationally on its 2024 American Top Financial Security Professionals list, chosen from over 45,000 nominees. The Hebets Company provides executive compensation and fringe benefits, business valuation and succession planning, estate planning, and wealth creation to wealth preservation. For more information, visit HebetsCo.com, call (602) 840-7505, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

