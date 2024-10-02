Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 15:36 Uhr
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 01 October 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 01 October 2024 98.56p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 96.99p per ordinary share

02 October 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© 2024 PR Newswire
