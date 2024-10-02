Gaudí World Foundation

This October, the Gaudí World Foundation (GWF) will be participating in two significant events at London's Saatchi Gallery, combining Antoni Gaudí's legacy with discussions on sustainability and cutting-edge technology. Saatchi Gallery, London On October 13, 2024, the " Art and Sustainability " session will bring together industry experts to discuss the intersection of ethics, technology, and environmental impact in the art world. Held at the Saatchi Gallery, the event will run from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM and will feature a panel moderated by Lee Harris, the Financial Times' Moral Money reporter, with contributions from key figures such as Sofya Abramchuk, Head of Design at the Gaudí World Foundation, Tee Ganbold, Co-Founder and CEO of Improvability AI, and British-Brazilian artist Olivier Mourao. The panel will explore topics such as the role of AI in advancing sustainable art practices, the ethical challenges posed by digital innovation, and the importance of balancing cultural preservation with environmental responsibility. The discussion will also cover sustainable art ecosystems, ethical curation methods, and the preservation of cultural heritage for future generations. Sustainability in art goes beyond materials; it's about rethinking the entire ecosystem of creation and curation, says Sofya Abramchuk. Gaudí's approach to design - one deeply connected to nature - gives us a blueprint for how the art world can evolve toward more eco-conscious practices. Following the sustainability-focused discussion, GWF will participate in The Oulim Cultural Fusion event , an international exhibition hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MCST) of South Korea and curated by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA). The event, running from October 18 to October 27, 2024, at the Saatchi Gallery, will explore how digital technologies such as NFTs, AI, media art, virtual reality, and the metaverse are transforming the world of art under the theme "Unbounded Fusion." The Gaudí World Foundation's participation will focus on how Antoni Gaudí's architectural principles continue to inspire the blending of traditional art forms with modern digital technologies. The event will highlight the parallels between Gaudí's use of organic forms and natural elements and today's digital explorations in immersive, interactive spaces. Both events are part of the broader Busan-Barcelona sister city relations enhancement initiative, underscoring the collaborative potential between international cultural institutions. The Saatchi Gallery, renowned for showcasing contemporary art and fostering global artistic movements, offers the perfect platform for GWF to engage new audiences and expand Gaudí's legacy into the realm of digital art and sustainable innovation. These events come at a pivotal moment for the Gaudí World Foundation as it continues to explore new ways to bridge Gaudí's traditional craftsmanship with modern technological advances, ensuring his vision remains relevant in the context of 21st-century art and architecture. For additional details about the Gaudí World Foundation's participation in these events, you can visit their website or follow their social media profiles. Contact Details

