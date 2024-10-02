Whirlpool Corporation: A Match Made From a Shared Vision With Whirlpool Foundation and the Washing Machine Project

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation:

Earlier this year, The Washing Machine Project, a grassroots organization that provides off-grid manual washing machines to people in low-income and displaced communities, announced it is collaborating with the Whirlpool Foundation to deliver thousands of manual washing machines to communities and households across the world over the next five years. The work is expected to impact an estimated 150,000 people and address a significant barrier to their advancement and quality of life. Recognized by The Washing Machine Project and the Whirlpool Foundation as the 'Global Washing Divide,' this collaboration will focus on the estimated 60% of the world's population-or 5 billion people-that rely on washing clothes by hand.

Navjot Sawhney, Founder of The Washing Machine Project, and Deb O'Connor, Managing Director of the Whirlpool Foundation, joined Purpose360 to tell the story of how they came together to address the Global Washing Divide, the strengths each of their organizations bring to the table and the impact they are making together to reclaim time and improve lives.

Listen to the podcast here:

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

Image courtesy of TruStory FM, for Purpose 360



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation