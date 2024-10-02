ReadTheory, the Fastest Growing Literacy EdTech Company, Takes on the Nation's Biggest Challenge

ReadTheory delivers on its promise to help teachers enhance reading comprehension for every student during the national surge in immigrants and English Language Learners in schools across the country.

CHAPEL HILL, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / ReadTheory, an adaptive reading platform, is at the forefront of equipping schools and districts to effectively support the influx of English Language Learners (ELLs) across the nation.

The increase of immigrants to the United States is significantly impacting education. By 2025, a quarter of all students will be ELLs, presenting challenges for educators. With students at such varied learning levels all within a single classroom, providing effective instruction is becoming more complex.

Kevin Jordan, from Los Angeles Unified School District - home to one of the largest ELL populations in the nation - faced this challenge firsthand. In his search for a solution, a colleague introduced him to ReadTheory, and the results have been transformative.

"Success for every student is possible with ReadTheory. I've seen students increase three reading levels in one academic year," Jordan shares. This impact is precisely why the platform is now trusted by 20% of schools across the United States.

Josh Capon, Co-Managing Partner at ReadTheory, understands the significance of supporting ELL students and its effect on families on a personal level. After relocating from Israel to the United States, his two sons successfully tested out of ESL classes within their first year, largely due to their regular practice on ReadTheory.

Capon states, "Preparing for the ELL surge requires more than awareness - it requires actionable insights and tools that help teachers respond effectively to each student's unique needs. We're committed to providing teachers with these tools so they can make a real difference in their students' lives."

ReadTheory begins with a diagnostic assessment to gauge each student's level, then continuously adjusts the content's difficulty to ensure students are engaged with material that is both stimulating and challenging. As students practice, ReadTheory delivers real-time feedback, helping them build vocabulary and comprehension skills at their own pace while learning from their mistakes as they go. This individualized approach enables teachers to better support the diverse needs of their students while maintaining an inclusive classroom.

The increase in literacy after using the platform ultimately leads to improved grades across the curriculum, better job opportunities, and higher earning potential. Ron Kirschenbaum, Co-Managing Partner at ReadTheory shares, "What inspires me the most is our impact is going beyond the classroom, fostering growth for families that can change the trajectory of generations to come."

As the number of English Language Learners rapidly increases across the United States, ReadTheory is dedicated to assisting schools and districts during this pivotal period. Educators seeking support are invited to discover more about ReadTheory and request a demonstration to gain further insights.

