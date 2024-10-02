TouchSource Announces Placewise Integration for Retail Shopping Centers

Deliver retail website information within the Placewise platform to the TouchSource digital display network

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / TouchSource, the leader in place-based communications, announced a new integration with Placewise, a pioneer in retail customer data platforms. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the shopping experience for visitors to retail shopping centers.

TouchSource Retail Shopping Center Solutions

TouchSource delivers programmatic revenue advertising, network operations, and retail directory services as an all-in-one service.

By integrating TouchSource's Spark PX communications platform with Placewise's robust data capabilities, retail centers can now:

Streamline Content Management : Deliver retail website information within the Placewise platform to the TouchSource digital display network, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry.

Deliver Relevant Information: Automatically distribute up-to-date tenant and event content from Placewise to TouchSource's digital signage displays onsite shopper access.

Enhance Customer Engagement: Optimize Placewise content formatting for interactive digital touch screens, making it easy for shoppers to find what they're looking for and explore current events at the center.

"Shopping center owners are seeking innovative ways to engage shoppers and drive revenue," said Ajay Kapoor, CEO of TouchSource. "Our partnership with Placewise provides a seamless solution that simplifies content management and delivers a more engaging experience for shoppers."

TouchSource, known for its expertise in consumer behavior, programmatic advertising, and digital signage, offers turnkey solutions that help shopping centers maximize revenue and create engaging environments for shoppers. By combining Placewise's data-driven insights with TouchSource's technology, retail centers can provide a more valuable and enjoyable shopping experience.

"Shopping Centers are innovating by combining physical and digital experiences that cater to the needs and expectations of today's shoppers," said Eric Grimes, President, North America, Placewise. "This collaboration with TouchSource extends the Placewise ecosystem throughout shopping centers nationwide for a more dynamic and compelling retail experience."

