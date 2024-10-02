St. George's University Announces New Admissions Partnership with Wilfrid Laurier University

TRUE BLUE, GRENADA and WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / St. George's University (SGU) has launched a new admissions partnership with Wilfrid Laurier University that will grant qualified Laurier students fast-track admission into the St. George's University School of Medicine.

"St. George's University is delighted to offer this new opportunity for aspiring doctors from Wilfrid Laurier University to pursue degrees in medicine with us," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of St. George's University School of Medicine. "SGU is tremendously proud to partner with Laurier to create more avenues for qualified Canadian students to become practicing physicians, while helping to address Canada's ongoing physician shortage."

The partnership creates a "4+4" pathway that provides students who have successfully completed a four-year premedical curriculum at Laurier admission to the four-year MD program at SGU. Laurier students interested in pursuing the pathway must maintain a strong undergraduate GPA and complete all prerequisite coursework in the health sciences.

The pathway also includes an option for students to enter the first year of the MD program at SGU's campus in Grenada after their third year at Laurier, provided they meet the standards of admission.

Students may apply to the pathway upon application to Laurier's Honours Science program, or while an enrolled student in most Bachelor of Science programs. Qualified students will be eligible to complete the basic sciences component of the SGU MD program in either two years of study in Grenada, or one year at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom and one year in Grenada. Students' clinical rotations will take place with SGU affiliates, including those in the United States and the United Kingdom. SGU School of Medicine works with a network of more than 75 hospitals and health systems in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering clinical and ambulatory training. Students who have graduated from Laurier within the past five years are eligible to apply to the program, meaning the agreement will also benefit Laurier alumni.

"This strategic partnership opens additional pathways into medical education for Laurier students taking many of our science programs and provides our graduates with Laurier-specific scholarships and benefits to support them as they enter medical school," said Laurier Faculty of Science Dean Anthony J. Clarke. "We are excited to partner with St. George's University to enhance our program offerings to students."

Laurier students who are accepted into the pathways with a sufficiently high overall GPA and sciences GPA will be awarded a scholarship of U.S. $85,000 at SGU School of Medicine. Students will also be eligible to be considered for all of SGU's School of Medicine scholarships. SGU granted more than U.S. $50 million in scholarships in the 2022-2023 academic year.

Graduates of SGU School of Medicine have the option to write exams that allow them to practice medicine in Canada, the UK or the United States.

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 28,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

About Wilfrid Laurier University

Wilfrid Laurier University is committed to academic excellence. Laurier's holistic approach to learning integrates innovative programming with hands-on experience outside the classroom to ensure Laurier graduates are not only ready for the future but are inspired to leave their mark on the world. Community is at the heart of everything the university does. Laurier inspires students to engage in campus life and the broader community, leading to high levels of student satisfaction and engaged alumni who carry the Laurier legacy throughout the world. As a community of researchers, leaders and educators, Laurier builds knowledge that serves society and creates connections that have a lasting impact. Learn more about Laurier's 20,000+ students in Waterloo, Brantford, Kitchener, Milton and Toronto at wlu.ca .

