The Ridge RTC: Ridge RTC Adolescent Residential Treatment Center Welcomes Dr. Charles Jin, Highly Accomplished Psychiatrist, to Team

MILTON, NH / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Ridge RTC Adolescent Residential Treatment Center is proud to announce the newest addition to its esteemed team of mental health professionals: Dr. Charles Jin. With an impressive career spanning over 25 years, Dr. Jin brings a wealth of expertise in multiple areas of mental health care to the organization.

Dr. Jin is board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in General Psychiatry, Addiction Psychiatry, Adolescent Psychiatry, and Psychosomatic Medicine. His extensive background includes notable roles such as Chief Psychiatrist at the Department of Juvenile Justice in New York City, where he served for eight years, and as the Medical Director and Fellowship Training Director at North Shore/LIJ Health System for five years. Additionally, his passion for education has seen him serve as a teaching faculty member at Delaware Psychiatric Centre and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Recently, Dr. Jin was honored with the American Psychiatric Association's Distinguished Life Fellow status in 2024, a recognition bestowed upon psychiatrists who have made significant contributions to the field of psychiatry. This prestigious award underscores his commitment and impact on mental health care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jin to our team," said Rudy Novak, Vice President at Altior Healthcare. "His extensive experience and dedication to improving mental health will undoubtedly enhance the services we provide to the families and individuals we serve."

Ridge RTC provides a safe, healing environment for adolescents aged 12-18. They specialize in treating a wide range of mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, trauma, and attachment issues. Their comprehensive and holistic approach to care includes evidence-based practices such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and experiential therapies, all within the framework of a personalized treatment plan. Dr. Jin's expertise in adolescent psychiatry and addiction medicine will be invaluable in expanding the scope of services Ridge RTC offers clients, further supporting their mission to foster resilience and lifelong wellness.

About Ridge RTC Adolescent Residential Treatment Center

Ridge RTC is a premier adolescent residential treatment center located in the serene surroundings of New Hampshire and Maine. Their highly trained team of professionals is committed to creating individualized treatment programs for each of its residents. By providing a therapeutic environment focused on healing and personal growth, Ridge RTC strives to equip its residents with the tools and skills they need for long-term mental health growth and recovery. Ridge RTC centers offer a blend of traditional therapeutic methods and innovative, experiential approaches to foster holistic healing and promote mental, emotional, and social well-being.

