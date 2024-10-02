Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
WKN: A3C481 | ISIN: SE0016798581
Frankfurt
24.05.24
08:16 Uhr
4,435 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
BuildCentral powered by Hubexo: Byggfakta Group Becomes Hubexo and Announces New Leadership Structure

New name reflects Hubexo's position at the center of the global construction sector. New leadership and brand structure will drive innovation and growth. Product brands remain unchanged with a refreshed identity.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Byggfakta Group, the parent company behind several market-leading construction data and information brands, including BCI, NBS, and Vortal, today announced that it has changed its name to Hubexo. This new identity heralds the start of a global rebranding and restructuring project aimed at positioning the company as a dynamic and forward-thinking leader in the construction data and technology sector.



A new company website (www.hubexo.com) launches today. The name change only affects the parent company, although brands within the group will receive new visual identities to build a stronger link to the Hubexo brand - otherwise, customer-facing products maintain their existing names.

"The built environment shapes the way we live, work, and play, and our new name reflects our commitment to connecting and shaping the global construction industry with our vital data and insights," said Dario Aganovic, Chief Executive Officer. "We are building on almost 100 years of construction expertise and, now as Hubexo, we're unifying our global brands to drive innovation, empower our customers, and guide the construction sector into a sustainable future."

To reinforce its global ambitions, the Hubexo leadership team has been restructured to streamline operations and enhance innovation. The company has also appointed regional Presidents to oversee commercial operations in APAC, Northeast Europe, West Europe, UK & Ireland, and North America.

"Our new leadership structure allows us to sharpen our focus on innovation, collaboration, and customer success," said Aganovic. "We're creating an agile and united leadership that will deliver even better products for our customers and create a rewarding environment where our 2,500 colleagues around the world can thrive."

The full Hubexo executive team now includes:

  • DarioAganovic, Chief Executive Officer

  • FredrickLundqvist, Chief Financial Officer

  • Joakim Percival, Chief Product Officer

  • LarsRyding, Chief Operating Officer

  • MiguelSobral, Chief Strategy Officer

  • LindiTeate, Chief People Officer

  • AshleighPorter, President, APAC

  • KyleCamp, President, North America

  • Thomas Bejer-Andersen, President, Northeast Europe

  • Joanne Keit, President, UK & Ireland

  • Dario Aganovic, President, West Europe (Interim)

Commenting on his role, Kyle Camp, President, North America, said: "Thanks to the hard work of our colleagues, our brands in North America have established themselves as trusted partners in the construction industry. I'm excited to collaborate with our team across the U.S. and Canada as we continue to build on this success with the new Hubexo brand, which embodies our vibrant vision and bold ambitions for the future."

Hubexo will focus on its core construction data business, while the company's non-construction operations, such as media and healthcare, will be spun out into a new entity led by MaxLagerstedt, former CEO Nordics, Byggfakta Group. Aganovic will serve as Chair.

The rebranding initiative is expected to be completed by Q2 2025, with updates to the group's visual identity and brand communications in line with Hubexo's vision. The Byggfakta Group website will redirect to Hubexo.com, where stakeholders can learn more about the new brand direction.

Hubexo, formerly Byggfakta Group, provides cutting-edge data, insights, and software solutions to the global construction industry. Founded in Sweden in 1936, Hubexo specializes in project information, eTendering, product information, market intelligence, and specification.

With operations in more than 20 countries and a workforce of 2,500 employees, Hubexo helps its customers sell more efficiently, build sustainably, and lead the future of construction innovation.

Hubexo is owned by a private equity consortium of Stirling Square Capital Partners, TA Associates and Macquarie Capital. Dario Aganovic was appointed CEO in 2022.

Contact Information

Kyle Camp
President, North America
kcamp@hubexo.com
989-544-9766

SOURCE: Hubexo



View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
