SOHM, Inc. Continues to Build its IP Portfolio in the Gene Editing and Cell Engineering Space

SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs, has announced today that the company has filed new provisional patent application with USPTO.

Dr. David Aguilar, COO, SOHM, Inc. announced that the company has filed a new provisional application entitled;

"DONOR NUCLEIC ACIDS FOR RNA GUIDED INTEGRASES AND MULTIPLEX GUIDE RNA SYSTEM FOR TARGETING"

Dr. Aguilar further added that the application describes specific combinations of guide RNAs used with the ABBIE system for increased targeting and efficiency of the ABBIE system. SOHM continues to grow its patent portfolio in the cell engineering space with the intention of becoming a significant player and leader in technology and products for gene editing. This announcement comes just ten months after the announcement of their "SMART" gene editing provisional application leveraging graphene material science with gene editing and cell engineering applications.

We are very happy with our progress in developing our ABBIE system and expanding it's potential. The continued technical advances allow our team to gain the competitive edge needed to be successful in this highly contested space said Dr. David Aguilar COO

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com.

SOHM, Inc.:

Name: Baron Night, CEO/Dr. David Aguilar, COO

Email: info@sohm.com

Phone: (714) 522-6700

SOURCE: SOHM, Inc