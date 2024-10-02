Anzeige
Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Adolore BioTherapeutics to Present at 18th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Adolore BioTherapeutics ("Adolore" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing transformational opioid-free intracellularly-delivered treatments for chronic pain, today announced that Roy C. Levitt, MD, the Company's founder, Chief Medical Officer, and Executive Chairman, Clinical Professor, University of Miami, and Principal Investigator of a NIH, NINDS, HEAL UH3 Award will present at the 18th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit being held October 28-29, 2024 in Boston, Ma.

There is a paucity of safe, efficacious non-opioid analgesic treatments for chronic pain, creating a large and very urgent unmet medical need given the ongoing opioid crisis. Dr. Levitt will present Adolore's innovative CA8* chronic pain therapeutic (*carbonic anhydrase-like analgesic peptides, CA8 variants) and its cutting-edge technology using disease-free, nontoxic replication-defective Herpes Simplex Virus, ("rdHSV"), vectors. The company currently has two therapeutic programs in development, including chronic pain caused by erythromelalgia, which is an orphan disease, (ADB-101), and Adolore's lead program (ADB-102) treating patients with chronic pain caused by moderate- to-severe knee osteoarthritis. Based on compelling preclinical data, the Company is progressing these programs toward Investigational New Drug, ("IND"), filings and first-in-human clinical studies. These CA8* pain therapies was were licensed in 2023 by Adolore from the University of Miami, Miami, FL. The rdHSV intracellular biotherapeutics delivery technology was licensed by Adolore from the University of Pittsburgh in 2023.

The Company's development program for the treatment of chronic pain due to moderate-to-severe knee osteoarthritis is supported by the NIH/NINDS HEAL UH3 Award to the University of Miami that funds all formal pre-clinical GLP/GMP/GCP development work through a first-in-human clinical study in patients, which is expected to commence in 2026.

For more information about the 18th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit, visit the meeting website at https://www.paintherapeuticsummit.com/.

About Adolore BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Adolore BioTherapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel non-opioid therapies for treating chronic pain and other pain and nervous system conditions or disorders. The Company's chronic pain treatment platform comprises two highly innovative technologies: our CA8* analgesic peptides, and our cutting-edge, disease-free, nontoxic rdHSV- vector-based intracellular biotherapeutics delivery technology. Our best-in-class programs are long-acting, localized gene-therapies that are opioid-free Disease Modifying Anti-Pain therapies (DMAPs).

The Company's two current CA8* DMAP programs are in preclinical development for treating patients suffering from erythromelalgia, a life-long heritable chronic pain condition representing an orphan drug disease with no approved therapy, and patients suffering with chronic pain due to moderate-to-severe knee osteoarthritis, which affects a large number of patients that are often treated with opioids due to the lack of good alternatives, thus contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis.

For more information, visit adolore.com.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent this announcement contains information and statements that are not historical, they are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "will," "should," "may," "plan," "intend," "assume" and other expressions which predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with drug development. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Paul Barone
(215)622-4542
pbarone@adolore.com

SOURCE: Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
