Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

Post Stabilisation Notice

October 02, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

mBank S.A.

EUR 500,000,000 4.034% Green Bonds senior preferred Notes due 2030

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: mBank S.A. Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: XS2907137736 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 4.034% Green SNP Bonds due 27 September 2030 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Erste Group JP Morgan UBS UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.