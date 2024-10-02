Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company"). The GTA-based Company's common shares were listed on the CSE today under the symbol SYAI. The listing follows two equity offerings under which Syntheia raised total aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3.9 million.

Syntheia Corp. is an artificial intelligence technology company that is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. The Company's SaaS platform offers conversational AI solutions for both enterprise and small-medium business customers globally.

"AI is rapidly transforming business across multiple industries, and Syntheia's solutions for call centres and restaurants represent interesting innovations," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We are impressed by the Company's commitment to responsible AI and are pleased the Company has chosen to list on the CSE."

"We are honoured to be listing Syntheia on the Canadian Securities Exchange," commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia Corp. "The CSE embodies innovation, growth and entrepreneurship, all qualities that are integral in building innovative Canadian companies. We look forward to great success through this partnership."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

