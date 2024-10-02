Life Science Analytics Market to Hit USD 61.94 Billion by 2029 with 11.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global life science analytics market is projected to grow from USD 35.69 billion in 2024 to USD 61.94 billion by 2029, at a robust CAGR of 11.7%. Key drivers include advancements in analytical technologies that streamline data management and enhance insights from diverse sources like clinical trials and electronic health records, alongside rising demands for precision medicine. However, challenges such as data privacy concerns and a shortage of skilled professionals hinder progress. Noteworthy collaborations, like those between TetraScience and Databricks, exemplify the trend towards leveraging AI for improved outcomes in drug development and clinical trials. North America leads the market, fueled by high healthcare expenditure and a focus on innovation, while descriptive analytics currently dominates the market segments. Overall, the life science analytics landscape is evolving rapidly, presenting both opportunities and challenges that stakeholders must navigate to enhance research and operational efficiencies.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are revolutionizing life science analytics by enabling advanced data analysis, pattern recognition, and predictive modeling, which are crucial for enhancing drug discovery, clinical trials, and personalized medicine. Companies are investing in leveraging AI & ML across their product lifecycles. In February 2024, Trinity Life Sciences launched Brand Insights AI, a new tool designed to enhance biopharmaceutical brand research by ingesting data from various sources, accelerating analysis, and revealing hidden patterns. This powerful tool leverages Trinity's AI expertise to refine insights and optimize the use of existing information, supporting impactful and efficient research across the pharmaceutical commercialization spectrum.

The global life science analytics market is segmented into descriptive, prescriptive, and predictive analytics, by type. The prescriptive analytics segmented is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of this market is. driven by its ability to offer actionable recommendations, optimize decision-making, and streamline complex processes such as clinical trial management and personalized medicine. Its advanced predictive capabilities help stakeholders minimize risks, enhance treatment outcomes, and improve operational efficiency. Additionally, the excrubating demand for precision medicine and real-time data-driven strategies further fuels its adoption.

The life science analytics market is divided into services, and software, by component. In 2023, the largest share of life science analytics market belonged to the services segment. The high adoption of life science analytics services over software is driven by the need for specialized expertise and tailored solutions that go beyond the capabilities of standalone software. Increased security, improved cost effectiveness, better usability & flexibility, and improved integration capabilities of services are a few factors impacting market growth. Moreover, the escalating user base and changing needs of companies looking for all-inclusive solutions and support, coupled with the adoption of life science analytics software, generate demand for a range of services, including modification, implementation, and consulting.

The surging adoption of advanced analytics in commercial operations within the life sciences sector is revolutionizing how companies cultivate market strategies & enhance business performance to optimize product launches by providing insights into market trends, competitive landscapes, and customer preferences. Companies are leveraging various organic & inorganic strategies to expand their offerings in commercial operations. For instance, in April 2024, IQVIA and Salesforce expanded their global strategic partnership to accelerate the development of Salesforce's Life Sciences Cloud, a next-generation customer engagement platform. This collaboration will combine IQVIA's Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) platform with Salesforce's CRM, offering an end-to-end solution for transforming healthcare professional and patient engagement in the life sciences industry.

The prominent players operating in the Life science analytics market include Oracle (US), Merative (formerly IBM) (US), SAS Institute (US), Accenture (Ireland), IQVIA (US), Cognizant (US), Wipro (India), Veradigm (US), Optum (US), Microsoft (US), MaxisIT (US), ExlService Holdings (US), Inovalon (US), CitiusTech (US), Saama (US), Axtria (US), Clarivate (UK), ThoughtSphere (US), ThoughtSpot (US), Salesforce (US), Google LLC (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Veeva Systems (US), Elsevier (Netherlands), and Komodo Health, Inc. (US). These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, product updates, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence in the life science analytics market.

These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also a strong geographic presence. Owing to the emergence of new application areas for life science analytics, these players can focus on technologies and offerings dedicated towards research & development, commercial operations, safety, etc.

These market players have offered a diverse range of products and services and have operations worldwide. They rely on technological advancements to avail themselves of innovative products and services and increase their global footprint. These players focus on acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, mergers, product launches & updates, partnerships, expansions, and other recent developments to expand their global reach and develop advanced life science analytics solutions.

Oracle (US) is one of the leading life science analytics companies across the globe. The company provides analytics software & services for various applications including research & development, commercialization, among others. The company focuses on continuously updating its products and meeting customer expectations. Oracle also continuously invests in expanding its solutions by partnerships & collaborations to provide tailored solutions to its end users. For instance, in February 2024, Oracle partnered with ObvioHealth, Inc. to integrate diverse data in decentralized clinical trials and analyze health data from several sources for clinical trials anywhere globally. The company holds a broad customer base and a wide geographic presence, making Oracle as a critical player in various IT software, hardware, and service-related markets, including the life science analytics market.

Merative (US) is one of the prominent players operating in the life science analytics market. Merative offers a comprehensive suite of informatics products and services for life science analytics. The company leverages advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other technologies to strengthen the accuracy and efficiency of evidence analysis. The company has a strong brand recognition and extensive product portfolio that has contributed to its success. The company serves life science systems, clinical trial sponsors, and medical device manufacturing industries. The company has established offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

