Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2024 16:38 Uhr
Friday Night Movie a Division of P4T Media: Korman Siblings' Award-Winning Podcast Explores Antisemitism and Jewish Identity, Earns Signal Award Nomination

The latest Signal Award nomination highlights a conversation with Dr. Jonathan Branfman on Jewish celebrities, antisemitism, and cultural diversity in media.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / The acclaimed Friday Night Movie podcast, hosted by the Korman siblings, has been nominated for a Signal Award for its timely and compelling episode featuring Dr. Jonathan Branfman, professor and author of Millennial Jewish Stars: Navigating Racial Antisemitism, Masculinity, and White Supremacy (NYU Press). This insightful episode explores how Jewish celebrities-including Drake, Lil Dicky, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Seth Rogen, and Zac Efron-encounter racial antisemitism while thriving in the entertainment industry. Dr. Branfman's analysis also sheds light on the diverse experiences within Jewish culture, offering listeners a rich discussion on identity, representation, and cultural dynamics.



Support Friday Night Movie by voting for the episode before the October 17 deadline.Click here to cast your vote.

This nomination follows Friday Night Movie's 2022 and 2023 Signal Award victories, where the indie darling podcast won big, including Best Co-Host Team (Limited Series) and Best Buddy Podcast. The Kormans' heartfelt Infertility Special about Lily Korman's IVF journey earned them praise for their authentic storytelling and strong sibling chemistry, beating out industry titans like Conan O'Brien. The show also won the coveted 2023 Listener's Choice Award for its coverage of independent film and music at SXSW.

"We're honored to be nominated again for a Signal Award," said co-host and producer Shai Korman. "This episode with Dr. Branfman touches on vital topics such as antisemitism and diversity within Jewish and pop culture, which are more important than ever."

In addition to their podcasting success, the Korman siblings have expanded into filmmaking through their company, K180 Studios, which produced the upcoming comedy THE FLOATERS, set in a Jewish summer camp. Directed by Rachel Israel (Keep the Change), the film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Jackie Tohn (GLOW), Sarah Podemski (Reservation Dogs), Aya Cash (The Boys), Judah Lewis (The Babysitter), Nina Bloomgarden (The Resort), Jake Ryan (Asteroid City), Steve Guttenberg (Three Men and a Baby), Maxwell Jacob Friedman (The Iron Claw), Jill Kargman (Odd Mom Out), Jonathan Silverman (Moonshine), Seth Green (Family Guy), and Dan Ahdoot (Cobra Kai). Produced in conjunction with Athena Pictures' Andra Gordon (Castle in the Ground), the film captures the humor, heart, and diversity of the Jewish camp experience while celebrating authentic Jewish representation.

The Friday Night Movie podcast continues to grow its loyal following with its family banter, pop culture insights, and engaging interviews. Shai, Lily, and Becky Korman have expanded their offerings with a Substack newsletter, featuring exclusive content such as movie and TV recommendations and stories about their mom.

Contact Information

Shai Korman
Producer / Host
shai@p4tmedia.com
703-879-6464

SOURCE: Friday Night Movie Podcast

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
