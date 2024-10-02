Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 16:48 Uhr
Multinational Auto Manufacturer to Insource Service Operations with 3CLogic's Integrated AI and Contact Center Solution for ServiceNow CSM and ITSM

Leading conglomerate selects 3CLogic's CCaaS offering, purpose-built for ServiceNow CSM and ITSM, as it insources service desk operations to streamline workflows and save millions in operating costs.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic, the leading AI and cloud contact center solution for ServiceNow®, today announced the integration of its AI and CCaaS capabilities by a leading auto manufacturer as it seeks to optimize its service desk operations. Leveraging the company's existing investment in ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) and Customer Service Management (CSM), the collaboration is expected to enhance productivity, improve issue resolution, and significantly reduce operating expenses.

3CLogic Logo

Manufacturing tens of millions of vehicles and equipment annually, supported by a vast network of over 150,000 associates and affiliates, the organization faced challenges due to the limited insights and services provided by its outsourced contact center. Among the most impactful was the lack of integration to its back-office ServiceNow IT and Customer workflows, where the siloed structure negatively impacted the organization's visibility into performance, process improvements, and service speed.

"We are delighted to support this strategic initiative," explains Denis Seynhaeve, CEO at 3CLogic. "This is yet another example of a large enterprise organization eager to reclaim ownership of its internal and external support services to enable better experiences through automation, simplification of its technology stack, and tactical use of AI for better insights."

3CLogic's integrated AI and contact center solution with ServiceNow CSM and ITSM will deliver a number of capabilities, including AI-powered call transcription and sentiment analysis, automated agent performance and coaching, after-hours voicemail transcription, integrated SMS alerts & notifications, and consolidated reporting with ServiceNow's native performance analytics. The insourcing of services and process efficiencies are expected to generate approximately $2.6 million in ROI within the first three years of deployment. In addition, the organization is exploring the consolidation of its HR service delivery to unify its operations further.

As the first and only ServiceNow-certified Advanced Platform CCaaS partner, 3CLogic displays a unique approach to streamlined employee and customer workflows for ServiceNow and is expected to discuss its latest AI and contact center capabilities for ServiceNow ITSM, CSM, HRSD, and source-to-pay at the upcoming World Forums in Dallas, TX, on October 8th, 2024, in Munich, Germany, on October 23rd, 2024, and in New York City, NY, on November 7th, 2024.

For more information, please contact info@3clogic.com.

About 3CLogic
3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its leading Cloud Contact Center and AI solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative features such as intelligent self-service, generative and Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics - all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and optimize each interaction across IT Service Desks, Customer Support, Sales or HR Services teams. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458632/3clogic_logo_400_x_281__1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/multinational-auto-manufacturer-to-insource-service-operations-with-3clogics-integrated-ai-and-contact-center-solution-for-servicenow-csm-and-itsm-302264354.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
