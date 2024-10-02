Coral Gables, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - Epluribus LLC announced the Fall 2024 release of MOXY, which delivers unprecedented power to the fingertips of voters throughout the U.S. Users of the platform enjoy a personalized view of their incumbent political representatives, candidates and comprehensive election ballots at local, state and national jurisdiction levels. Prior and pending elections are arranged neatly, separating candidates for office from initiatives. Links within the election pages provide the opportunity for further inquiry, including voting methods, locations, requirements, deadlines, background on candidates and details on initiatives - including funding sources. The election ballot information is organized to each user's residential address, enabling them to focus on the key decisions they will make by election day.

The Elections component is one of several features that MOXY makes available to its subscribers - such as a robust, broad-spectrum news feed, a detailed representatives directory with campaign fundraising data, proposed and enacted legislation plus jurisdiction maps. Users can engage via a variety of Forums, Community Chats, Surveys and multimedia POV's. Legislation is available at the national level and for all 50 states. Localized ballot information is available for the top 100 places in the nation.

According to César M Melgoza, founder & CEO of Epluribus LLC, "we are enabling democracy to thrive by empowering voters with information they need to make decisions they feel comfortable with. Too often, voters are faced with a ballot they know little about yet they are expected to render judgement on candidates and initiatives - we believe it's time to provide voters state-of-the-art tools for participating intelligently in the democratic process."

MOXY encourages members of all parties to learn and participate in constructive discourse. MOXY's "Power User" configuration enables journalists and other creators to develop and monetize their own multimedia channels, which can include a forum, podcast series, community chats, live streams and POV's. Elected officials, candidates and organizations have access to a unique account type that permits campaign fundraising along with the Power functions in MOXY. When a candidate or elected representative joins, they are instantly followed by any MOXY user in their jurisdiction, enabling them to nurture their constituency on the platform.

All U.S. residents can claim their complimentary 7-day trial, after which they can subscribe for as little as $1.99 per month. MOXY is available as an app for both Apple iPhones and Android devices as well as for the variety of web browsers. Its all-parties-welcome approach to engaging voters in constructive discourse, differentiates it prominently from any other platform in existence.





About MOXY

MOXY is an online platform designed to inform and engage voters within a contemporary, educational and inclusive format. It features detailed location-based information such as elected officials, legislation, ballots and voting process information tailored to a voter's own jurisdictions. It also includes a wealth of survey research which members have the option to participate in, plus forums, POV's, Podcasts and Live Streams facilitate discussion among its users. The elegantly simple user interface, its blend of official and user-generated content along with its constructive approach to discourse makes MOXY one-of-a-kind among platforms.

