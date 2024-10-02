American Airlines Partners With Airlink and the American Red Cross To Support Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / In response to the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, American Airlines is donating 10 million AAdvantage® miles to Airlink, a nonprofit humanitarian organization that brings critical aid to communities in crisis. These miles will help Airlink connect emergency responders and relief workers to the most urgent need.

American has also partnered with the American Red Cross to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene. To support relief efforts, please visit redcross.org/aa to make a donation. Customers who donate through American's dedicated Red Cross website will earn AAdvantage® bonus miles as a token of appreciation for their generosity.

"We are proud to join forces with Airlink and the Red Cross to deliver critical aid to those affected by Hurricane Helene," said Ron DeFeo, American's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. "At American Airlines, it is our purpose to care for people on life's journey, and we are committed to helping communities in times of need."

Earlier this year, American was named a Mission Leader by the American Red Cross, joining an elite group of the most generous donors giving more than $3 million annually to help alleviate suffering in the face of emergencies. Additionally, American has been a member of the Annual Disaster Giving Program - a group of forward-thinking donors who provide support in advance of disasters - since 2014.

About American Airlines Group

As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines. To Care for People on Life's Journey®.

About Airlink

Airlink is a global humanitarian nonprofit organization delivering critical aid to communities in crisis by providing free airlift and logistical solutions to vetted nonprofit partners, changing how the humanitarian community responds to disasters worldwide. Its network includes over 200 aid organizations and over 50 commercial and charter airlines. Since its inception in 2010, Airlink has flown over 12,000 relief workers and transported nearly 17 million pounds of humanitarian cargo, directly helping over 59 million people impacted by natural and man-made disasters. For more information, please visit airlinkflight.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

