Language Testing International: Level Up Village and the Players Trust Partner to Launch the Players Exchange

The Players Exchange: Collaboration between the Players Trust and Level Up Village

The Players Exchange offers students a transformative experience that features exclusive insights from Major League Baseball Players. Throughout the program, students engage in various tasks and teamwork challenges, sharing their progress via video-based exchanges with partner classrooms. As they complete these tasks, students explore the diverse cultures and values that shape our global community. With hands-on activities, guided discussions, and the involvement of MLB Players, participants develop and refine essential 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, cross-cultural communication, teamwork, and collaboration.

"This program and alliance with LTI demonstrate how a collaboration creates exponential value for those served. By harnessing the power of sport with cutting-edge approaches to learning, we hope to further inspire curiosity and a love of learning in students here and abroad," said the Players Trust Director, Amy Hever.

Program Highlights:

Exclusive MLB Player Insights: Major League Baseball Players share experiences and teamwork lessons with students, providing inspiration and guidance throughout the program.

Global Collaboration: Students from around the world work together to solve team-building challenges that foster a deeper understanding of cultures and values that shape our world.

21st Century Skills Development: The program focuses on the development of critical thinking, cross-cultural communication, and leadership, equipping students with skills needed for future success in sports, school, and life.

"Through Level Up Village, our mission is to foster global connections and empower students with the skills they need to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. Partnering with the Players Trust allows us to take this mission to the next level by bringing the values of teamwork and cultural understanding into the classroom. The Players Exchange empowers students and educators to engage in meaningful collaboration and emerge as compassionate leaders," said Tiziana Aime, the CEO of Language Testing International.

The Players Exchange is a free program designed to make a lasting global impact. For more information or to sign up, please visit www.levelupvillage.com/players.

About Level Up Village

Level Up Village (LUV) is a program developed by Language Testing International (LTI) to globalize the classroom by facilitating collaboration between students from around the world. Through LUV exchanges, students enhance their understanding of other cultures, strengthen their intercultural communication skills, gain empathy, and develop into global citizens.

About the Players Trust Established in 1996, the Players Trust is the charitable arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. Driven by Players and inspired by the game, the Players Trust provides programs and resources that champion their individual and collective passions towards a common goal: Making a positive impact on the world and inspiring others to do the same. For additional information, please visit www.playerstrust.org.

