Aardvark Tactical: PROJECT7 Armor Revolutionizes K9 Protection With New Tactical Dog Vest

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / PROJECT7, an armor brand exclusively distributed by Aardvark Tactical, is proud to announce the latest innovation in tactical K9 armor: the P7K9 Vest. Born from the PROJECT7 line of advanced tactical armor, this innovative platform is designed to provide four-legged tactical officers with the same industry-leading armor technology found in the full PROJECT7 lineup.





P7K9 Vest

Tactical K9 Officer wearing the new Project7 P7K9 Vest





Representing three years of intensive research and development, the P7K9 Vest provides unmatched coverage, mobility, and protection for canine units. Developed in collaboration with dozens of elite handlers and tactical experts, the vest addresses critical shortcomings of traditional K9 tactical gear with its innovative biomechanical design. A detachable yoke collar shields vulnerable neck and chest areas without hindering the dog's ability to move, bite, or search. The P7K9 includes structured ballistics and a contoured profile for maximum coverage. Quick-release buckles on the yoke pivot seamlessly with the dog's body, offering flexible and adjustable protection. The P7K9 can be donned, doffed, or scaled in under 30 seconds, making it quick to adjust and ideal for protecting dogs in various high-threat environments.

Designed for real-world operations, the P7K9 maximizes coverage with a sleek profile that ensures safety in any environment. Stowable handles, concealed buckles, and optimized profile prevent snags and hang-ups, making it nearly impossible for a suspect to remove the armor during a mission.

"We are incredibly proud to bring the P7K9 Vest to market," said Jon Becker, Founder of AARDVARK Tactical and PROJECT7. "From the beginning, our mission with PROJECT7 has been to deliver the best possible protection, developed in direct collaboration with the professionals who rely on it. The P7K9 is no exception. By working closely with elite handlers and tactical experts, we've created a vest that provides unmatched protection while optimizing mobility."

Available in three colors and three sizes, the P7K9 Vest can be customized for a perfect fit on any K9, with adjustability to maintain that fit as the dog's weight fluctuates. The P7K9 is made in America and backed by PROJECT7's nose-to-tail 5-year warranty. This specialized product is exclusively available to sworn military, law enforcement, and federal agents through its exclusive distributor, AARDVARK Tactical.

Discover the P7K9 Vest here.

About PROJECT7 Armor:

PROJECT7 is the culmination of years of research and development to produce the ultimate integrated tactical armor systems. PROJECT7 is sold exclusively to sworn military, law enforcement, and federal agents. Our product line is sold exclusively through our sole-source distribution partner AARDVARK in La Verne, California.

About AARDVARK:

Founded in 1987, AARDVARK is a leading distributor and system integrator specializing in the protection of tactical operators from local, state, federal, and military units. AARDVARK is headquartered in La Verne, California.

Contact Information

Chris Horton

Account Strategist

christopher.h@fpwmedia.com

(541) 343-1355

SOURCE: AARDVARK Tactical

View the original press release on newswire.com.