ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2024 17:14 Uhr
Metallicus: Metal Blockchain Joins U.S. Faster Payments Council to Advance Blockchain-Driven Faster Payments and Stablecoin Innovation

Collaboration aims to enhance the future of real-time payment solutions across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Developed by its core developer Metallicus, Metal Blockchain-a leader in secure and compliant payment solutions-today announced its membership in the U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC). This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of real-time, secure, and transparent payments across the U.S., while Metal Blockchain explores innovations such as stablecoin issuance with its banking partners.



With over a dozen financial institutions in its Banking Innovation Program and multiple integrations with fintechs, Metal Blockchain is at the forefront of modernizing payments through its Layer 0 blockchain platform. The company's technology supports instant settlement, programmable transactions, and regulatory transparency, enabling seamless integration with existing payment networks while offering cutting-edge features like stablecoin issuance for banking institutions.

"Joining the U.S. Faster Payments Council is a key step in our mission to bring the transformative benefits of blockchain technology to faster payments," said Donald Berk, COO of Metallicus. "We're working closely with our banking partners and fintech collaborators to explore innovative solutions, such as stablecoin issuance, that can enhance security, speed, and efficiency across the payment ecosystem."

As a member of the FPC, Metal Blockchain will collaborate with other leaders in the payments industry to address challenges like interoperability, fraud prevention, and financial inclusion. The platform's capabilities in stablecoin issuance and tokenization will contribute to the FPC's efforts to develop a modern, secure, and real-time payment infrastructure.

The U.S. Faster Payments Council is dedicated to creating a payment system where individuals and businesses can make real-time payments with immediate access to funds, enhancing efficiency and security across the financial ecosystem. Metal Blockchain's involvement aligns with the FPC's vision to foster innovation and efficiency for all stakeholders in the U.S. payment system.

###

About Metal Blockchain:

Metal Blockchain, developed by Metallicus, is an innovative Layer 0 blockchain technology dedicated to tackling global finance challenges with its scalable, secure, and decentralized infrastructure built on the foundation of BSA Compliance. The versatile nature of Metal Blockchain's infrastructure enables developers to craft customized solutions for a wide range of financial applications, promoting innovation and growth within the global financial sector. Guided by the vision of CEO Marshall Hayner, Metal Blockchain aims to transform the financial industry by embracing compliance-driven innovation.

About the U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC):
The FPC is an industry-led membership organization committed to advancing faster payments in the U.S. Its mission is to create a world-class payment system where all Americans can safely and securely make payments with near-instantaneous funds availability. For more information, visit FasterPaymentsCouncil.org.

Contact Information

Evelyn Hernandez
Public Relations Coordinator
eh@omnipublic.global
8134312451

SOURCE: Metallicus

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
