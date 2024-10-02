Transylvania Concrete Coatings Unveils Eco-Friendly Water Curable Coatings and Waterproofing System for Residential and Commercial Applications

BLACKWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Transylvania Concrete Coatings, a leader in advanced flooring solutions, proudly announces the launch of its innovative Enviro-Friendly Water Curable Coatings and Waterproofing System.





Transylvania Concrete Coatings

Applying coating on a roof





This cutting-edge system offers a sustainable and highly durable solution for protecting residential and commercial surfaces like decks, balconies, roofs, and more, providing unmatched protection against water damage while being environmentally conscious.

Waterproofing and Coating System for Long-Lasting Protection

The Water Curable Coatings and Waterproofing System sets a new standard in surface protection by combining eco-friendly materials with industry-leading performance. This system is specifically designed for low-VOC and TDI-free applications, meeting stringent environmental regulations without compromising on quality.

It offers seamless, crack-free protection that can withstand harsh weather conditions and daily wear, ensuring long-lasting durability for any treated surface.

The system is perfect for residential properties looking to protect decks and balconies or commercial spaces such as rooftops and high-traffic outdoor areas. By leveraging water-curable technology, Transylvania Concrete Coatings offers a fast-curing, low-odor solution that provides rapid protection, minimizing downtime and disruptions during installation.

Key Benefits of the New Waterproofing System:

Sustainable and Safe: Low-VOC, TDI-free, and eco-friendly, this system is safe for both the environment and occupants.

Versatile Applications: Ideal for use on decks, balconies, roofs, and other surfaces exposed to water and environmental elements.

Durability and Flexibility: Provides long-term resistance to wear, UV rays, and water, maintaining both function and appearance over time.

Rapid Curing: Thanks to its water-curable formulation, the system cures quickly, allowing for faster project completion.

Crack-Free Finish: Designed for seamless application, ensuring a smooth, durable surface without the risk of cracks forming over time.

Why Transylvania Concrete Coatings

Transylvania Concrete Coatings has established itself as a trusted provider of flooring and coating solutions that prioritize quality, durability, and eco-conscious materials. With their latest launch, they continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in waterproofing and coating technology, offering products that provide both functional protection and visual appeal.

"Our Water Curable Coatings and Waterproofing System is not just another product-it's a commitment to sustainability, performance, and customer satisfaction," said Bogdan Pop, CEO of Transylvania Concrete Coatings. "We understand the importance of protecting surfaces in both residential and commercial settings, and this system delivers robust, long-term protection while being safe for the environment."

About Transylvania Concrete Coatings

Transylvania Concrete Coatings is an industry leader in providing high-performance, environmentally friendly flooring and coating solutions. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, the company offers a wide range of products designed to protect and enhance the value of residential and commercial spaces. Their solutions include polyurea, polyaspartic, and water-curable coatings that meet the evolving needs of today's market.

For more information about the Enviro-Friendly Water Curable Coatings and Waterproofing System, visit OneDayFloors.com

Contact Information:

Transylvania Concrete Coatings

1001 Lower Landing Road, Suite 411,

Blackwood, NJ 08012

(856) 212-1250

leads@onedayfloors.com

Website: https://onedayfloors.com

SOURCE: Transylvania Concrete Coatings

View the original press release on newswire.com.