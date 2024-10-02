INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and Mediator Mickey Bergman to Lead Discussion on High Stakes Negotiations at ISSA Show North America

ISSA Show North America, the largest global event dedicated to the cleaning and facilities service industry, announces Conference Kick Off and Networking Breakfast speaking engagements featuring Mickey Bergman, internationally renowned hostage negotiator, CEO, Author and two-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee. Bergman's successes in leading complex international negotiations present an untapped perspective on enhancing communication techniques and leadership skills to drive business success.

The U.S. cleaning industry contributes over $74 billion annually and employs more than 2 million people, solidifying North America as the world's largest cleaning market. As the industry continues to expand on domestic and global levels, professionals are increasingly tasked with navigating complex client relationships, securing contracts and ensuring compliance with business standards.

Mickey Bergman, CEO of Global Reach, a?non-governmental, non-profit organization that facilitates the release of political prisoners and hostages around the world?will present at the Conference Kick Off on "Finding Your Own Negotiation, Communication and Leadership Style: Lessons and Stories from High-Stakes Hostage Negotiation". The sessions underscore the importance of clear communication strategies in building partnerships and driving innovation. Bergman has 17 years of experience handling the release of political prisoners and hostages, working with foreign relations across the globe including more than 150 hostages released including 48 Americans. Bergman's insights into effective communication skills are transferable to industries like cleaning, where collaboration is essential for growth for the entire supply chain, from distributors to suppliers to end users.

In addition to the seminar, Bergman will present at the Networking Breakfast for Distributors, where attendees can gain practical, hands-on techniques to communicate with confidence, secure the best deals and build trust by fostering strong relationships through understanding the power of emotional intelligence.

"The cleaning industry is at the forefront of maintaining health and safety, which is essential for the well-being of our communities. As the market grows, so do the complexities of managing relationships," shares Ed Nichols, Show Director of ISSA Show North America. "Mickey Bergman will address these challenges head-on, offering insights into how businesses and professionals can navigate the evolving landscape while continuing to deliver excellence in service."

ISSA Show North America gathers more than 13,000 professionals and over 600 exhibitors from around the world, uniting the global cleaning audience. Leading brands 3M Commercial Solutions Division, Clorox Pro, Ecolab Inc., Georgia-Pacific Pro, Kimberly-Clark Professional, Procter & Gamble Professional, Rubbermaid Commercial Products Inc., Sanitaire, SC Johnson Professional, Sofidel Group and Spartan Chemical Co. Inc. showcase the latest in cleaning products, tools and technologies to improve safety, sustainability and efficiency across food service, hospitality and healthcare, among others.

To register for the upcoming ISSA Show North America, please visit www.issashow.com .

