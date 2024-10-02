Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114PL | ISIN: GB00BMJ6DW54 | Ticker-Symbol: IEA
Berlin
02.10.24
08:02 Uhr
9,750 Euro
-0,100
-1,02 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INFORMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFORMA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6509,90018:10
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2024 17:26 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and Mediator Mickey Bergman to Lead Discussion on High Stakes Negotiations at ISSA Show North America

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / ISSA Show North America, the largest global event dedicated to the cleaning and facilities service industry, announces Conference Kick Off and Networking Breakfast speaking engagements featuring Mickey Bergman, internationally renowned hostage negotiator, CEO, Author and two-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee. Bergman's successes in leading complex international negotiations present an untapped perspective on enhancing communication techniques and leadership skills to drive business success.

The U.S. cleaning industry contributes over $74 billion annually and employs more than 2 million people, solidifying North America as the world's largest cleaning market. As the industry continues to expand on domestic and global levels, professionals are increasingly tasked with navigating complex client relationships, securing contracts and ensuring compliance with business standards.

Mickey Bergman, CEO of Global Reach, a?non-governmental, non-profit organization that facilitates the release of political prisoners and hostages around the world?will present at the Conference Kick Off on "Finding Your Own Negotiation, Communication and Leadership Style: Lessons and Stories from High-Stakes Hostage Negotiation". The sessions underscore the importance of clear communication strategies in building partnerships and driving innovation. Bergman has 17 years of experience handling the release of political prisoners and hostages, working with foreign relations across the globe including more than 150 hostages released including 48 Americans. Bergman's insights into effective communication skills are transferable to industries like cleaning, where collaboration is essential for growth for the entire supply chain, from distributors to suppliers to end users.

In addition to the seminar, Bergman will present at the Networking Breakfast for Distributors, where attendees can gain practical, hands-on techniques to communicate with confidence, secure the best deals and build trust by fostering strong relationships through understanding the power of emotional intelligence.

"The cleaning industry is at the forefront of maintaining health and safety, which is essential for the well-being of our communities. As the market grows, so do the complexities of managing relationships," shares Ed Nichols, Show Director of ISSA Show North America. "Mickey Bergman will address these challenges head-on, offering insights into how businesses and professionals can navigate the evolving landscape while continuing to deliver excellence in service."

ISSA Show North America gathers more than 13,000 professionals and over 600 exhibitors from around the world, uniting the global cleaning audience. Leading brands 3M Commercial Solutions Division, Clorox Pro, Ecolab Inc., Georgia-Pacific Pro, Kimberly-Clark Professional, Procter & Gamble Professional, Rubbermaid Commercial Products Inc., Sanitaire, SC Johnson Professional, Sofidel Group and Spartan Chemical Co. Inc. showcase the latest in cleaning products, tools and technologies to improve safety, sustainability and efficiency across food service, hospitality and healthcare, among others.

To register for the upcoming ISSA Show North America, please visit www.issashow.com.

About ISSA Show North America

In partnership with ISSA trade association, ISSA Show North America?offers an unmatched conference program featuring over 100+ education sessions, workshops, panels, training and certification courses over four days. The event and the association are committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line.?

For more information about ISSA Show North America, visit www.issashow.com. Follow ISSA Show North America on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.?

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members-including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members-ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.??

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.?

Media Contact:
Informa Markets?Infrastructure and Construction PR?
ConstructionPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.