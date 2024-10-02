Anzeige
02.10.2024 17:48 Uhr
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares and Shareholder Engagement

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares and Shareholder Engagement

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICITON WHERE TO DO SO WOULD COSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THE JURISDICITON.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATON FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2 October 2024

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (the "Company")

Redemption of Ordinary Shares and Shareholder Engagement

The Company has an annual voluntary redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"). The operation of the Redemption Facility is entirely at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). The deadline for the 2024 Redemption Point was 1 October 2024.

The total number of Ordinary Shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 2024 Redemption Point was 31,083,534 (representing 40.4% of the issued ordinary share capital). A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2024 Redemption Point, being 5 November 2024, setting out the Redemption details.

The Board continues to believe that the Company will be able to generate attractive returns for shareholders in the future. In light of the level of redemption requests received, the Board will engage with shareholders over the coming weeks with regards to the future direction of the Company. Any retail shareholders wishing to participate should contact the Company via mitonukmicrocap@ntrs.com. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Tracey Spevack of Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited.

Enquiries:

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
Ashe Windham, Chairman mitonukmicrocap@ntrs.com

Premier Miton Investors (Investment Manager)
Gervais Williams, Martin Turner, Claire Long Tel: 020 3714 1500

Peel Hunt LLP (Broker)
Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy Tel: 020 7418 8900

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916


