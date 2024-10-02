Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares and Shareholder Engagement

2 October 2024

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (the "Company")

Redemption of Ordinary Shares and Shareholder Engagement

The Company has an annual voluntary redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"). The operation of the Redemption Facility is entirely at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). The deadline for the 2024 Redemption Point was 1 October 2024.

The total number of Ordinary Shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 2024 Redemption Point was 31,083,534 (representing 40.4% of the issued ordinary share capital). A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2024 Redemption Point, being 5 November 2024, setting out the Redemption details.

The Board continues to believe that the Company will be able to generate attractive returns for shareholders in the future. In light of the level of redemption requests received, the Board will engage with shareholders over the coming weeks with regards to the future direction of the Company. Any retail shareholders wishing to participate should contact the Company via mitonukmicrocap@ntrs.com. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

