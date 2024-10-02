Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 17:48 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED THE NEW VITOLA COHIBA VISTOSOS AT THE INTERNATIONAL TFWA EXHIBITION IN CANNES

  • Habanos, S.A. reinforces its commitment to excellence and quality with the presentation of Cohiba Vistosos, exclusively designed for Duty Free and Travel Retail channels

HAVANA, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A. unveiled its new Cohiba Vistosos vitola (53 ring gauge x 145 mm length) at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, France. Cohiba Vistosos, a parejo format with a "pigtail" and unique dimensions, comes in a travel humidor containing 10 Habanos, "Totally Handmade with Long Filler", crafted from leaves carefully selected from the best tobacco fields in the Vuelta Abajo* region in Pinar del Río*, Cuba*, considered the most prestigious tobacco-growing area in the world.

Cohiba Vistosos

This exclusive product will be available only through Duty Free and Travel Retail channels, reaffirming Habanos, S.A.'s commitment to creating unique products for the most demanding Habanos aficionados to enjoy anywhere in the world.

During the presentation, Maritza Carrillo González, Co-president of Habanos, S.A., highlighted: "This 2024 has been a particularly significant year for us, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Habanos, S.A. This milestone has been an additional source of inspiration to continue working with the same commitment and dedication towards innovation that has guided us through these three decades of history. It is a great honor to be here tonight to unveil a new addition to our most prestigious brand, Cohiba, with its new Cohiba Vistosos vitola."

On the other hand, Luis Sanchéz-Harguindey, Co-president of Habanos, S.A., emphasized: "As everyone knows, since the challenges posed by the pandemic, one of our main objectives has been to recover business volumes in these channels to pre-2020 levels. We have launched exclusive formats, selecting iconic vitolas and developing presentations that are true works of art, such as travel humidors and collector's editions. That is why tonight we are pleased to present a product specifically designed for this important sales channel, which in 2023 achieved almost 8% growth in sales value compared to 2022, representing 19% of Habanos' total market value."

The Cohiba Vistosos travel humidor, with its elegant and practical design, is ideal for travelers looking to enjoy a unique smoking experience with the quality and distinction that Cohiba is known for. This new vitola promises to become a reference for the world's most demanding enthusiasts.

During the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, attendees were also able to view other exclusive releases for Duty Free and Travel Retail channels, such as Hoyo de Monterrey Destinos and Quai D'Orsay Imperiales, further solidifying Habanos, S.A.'s leadership in the global premium tobacco market.

*(P.A.O.) Protected Appellations of Origin

To download high resolution images of the product, click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521633/Habanos_Cohiba_Vistosos.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/habanos-sa-presented-the-new-vitola-cohiba-vistosos-at-the-international-tfwa-exhibition-in-cannes-302265773.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.