Stockholm, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - TGV 4 Plus Fund (TGV) announces a further $2 million investment in Printler, reshaping how independent artists find their global audience. The investment is a mix of secondaries and a convertible note.

Printler has shown a very strong 73% growth pace in 2024, this on a European e-commerce market growing less than 10%. Yet, the platform has only just scratched the surface of the European market, with vast opportunities still untapped. A non-European launch is on the horizon, presenting an even larger market for expansion as AI continues to connect buyers with the right artists on a global scale.

"The company is cash flow positive since mid-summer 2023," according to the Printler CEO.

Photo Description: Andreas Holmgren co-founder of Printler(left) and Fredrik Adolfsson Founding Partner True Global Ventures (right) outside the Printler production site in Stockholm

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8396/225352_e22e4316a447fbd9_001full.jpg

Printler's CEO, Andreas Holmgren, comments on the transaction:

"TGV is adding extra power with their global reach and partner network, and I am happy that we could find a way to onboard TGV deeper into the company.

Printler's use of AI has already shown results in matching customers with artworks that suit their personal tastes. With TGV properly onboard, ramping up from small to big stakeholders, the company can focus even more on refining these AI tools to enhance the experience for both buyers and artists, allowing for more efficient scaling and greater personalization."

TGV's managing partner, Fredrik Adolfsson, comments:

"Printler's success so far shows the strength of combining AI with a unique marketplace. We're excited to help them build on these results. With our global presence, we are confident that we can support Printler in bringing this vision to a much larger audience."

Printler's CEO, Andreas Holmgren, shares his vision:

"Art is personal. Intelligent technology is crucial to make it easier for buyers to find the pieces that truly resonate with them. With TGV's global network, we're able to focus on enhancing these capabilities to offer an even better experience for both artists and art lovers as we continue our international expansion."

About Printler

Printler is a Swedish creator platform that connects independent artists with art lovers. As of today, Printler is active on 14 European markets, where millions of customers find close to 100.000 artworks from over 17.000 artists on the marketplace. By focusing on AI-driven matchmaking, Printler aims to make art effortless to sell and discover, empowering creators to monetize their art. The platform was brought to life in 2020 by founders Andreas Holmgren and Andreas Önstorp, remaining large shareholders along with Stockholm-based Longrun Capital and Singapore-based TGV.

Buy your mind-blowing art print on www.printler.com

About True Global Ventures, TGV

TGV 4 Plus Fund invests in AI and blockchain-driven companies globally. TGV backs visionary entrepreneurs in sectors including AI, entertainment, technology infrastructure and financial services in early stages and beyond Series B.

Contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225352

SOURCE: True Global Ventures 4 Plus Fund Pte. Ltd.