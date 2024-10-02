Tune In: HARMAN's Top Audio Talks

STAMFORD, CT. / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / HARMAN



Over the last decade, podcasting has exploded in popularity, with over 3 million podcasts available catering to every type of listener. As a global connected technologies leader with a rich musical heritage, HARMAN understands the power music has to bring us together, as well as how superior sound can enhance all kinds of listening experiences, including podcasts. That's why we launched Audio Talks - a podcast that explores music and audio from every angle and unites people through the power of music.

Over the past four years and nine seasons, Oisin Lunny, music journalist, audio enthusiast, and host of Audio Talks, has connected with musical legends, audio scientists, car audio innovators, and more to give listeners a peek behind the scenes of the industry. In honor of International Podcast Day, and the tenth season of Audio Talks currently airing, catch up on these recent episodes:

Next-Generation Bluetooth: Exploring Auracast

Auracast, a groundbreaking Bluetooth broadcast capability, is transforming audio experiences across devices. Recorded live from IFA Berlin, guests Chuck Sabin from Bluetooth SIG and Mikael Herje from HARMAN joined Oisin to unpack Auracast and its technology that enables any device to broadcast a Bluetooth audio signal to an unlimited number of receivers. Listen to find out what makes Auracast a game-changing technology that will simplify lives, and get the inside scoop on the new JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds with full Auracast functionality.

Roblox Rockstars: Unleashing Creativity Through Music in the Metaverse

JBL Land on Roblox adds a new element of creativity to the virtual world, where Roblox players can customize their own sound for unparalleled self-expression. This episode dives into the immersive world of JBL Land on Roblox that brings music and gaming together to connect with the new digital-first generation. Antonina Filonenko, Social Media Manager for JBL Land and Roblox Lead at HARMAN; Tim Van der Wiel, Founder at GoSpooky; and Annabelle aka Robuilds, a renowned Roblox influencer, shared their insights on how brands can revolutionize virtual engagement and reach new audiences.

The Art of Noise at SFMOMA

The "Art of Noise" exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art covers over 100 years of the connection between sonic and visual experiences. Joseph Becker, Associate Curator of Architecture and Design at the SFMOMA, joined Audio Talks to discuss how design influences the way we experience music. In this episode, we go behind the scenes of this immersive audiovisual journey, featuring artifacts from classic album artwork to innovative sound installations and vintage audio tech.

The Sonic Sculptor: Merging Art, Music and Tech

Musician, marketer, and entrepreneur Akshai Sarin joined Audio Talks to share how he fused art, music, and technology throughout his journey in the music industry. Discover how he turned an entire cruise ship into an interactive, playable sonic sculpture through his groundbreaking creation SonoKinesis, which transforms unexpected and everyday objects into dynamic musical instruments.

Parallel Lives: From Olympic Dreams to Music Streams

A former Olympic-level snowboarder and former COO of Tidal both join Audio Talks reflect on their partnership and creative new business model in the modern music business. Able Heart, former Olympic-level snowboarder turned music producer, and Lior Tibon, CEO & Co-founder of Duetti and former COO of Tidal, found their paths intersecting through Duetti's support for independent artists. Find out how Lior pioneered a new approach to financing in the music industry and how their collaboration has supported Able as he scaled his career. This reflection on a creative new business model in the modern music industry is a must-listen for any aspiring musician or entrepreneur.

Since 2020, Audio Talks has brought listeners together through the power of music and is now in its 10th season. Listen to past episodes of Audio Talks on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Podigee, and stay tuned for new episodes, released bi-weekly on Thursdays.

