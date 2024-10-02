Hyperion Partners' Jonathan Smith to Present at Sandler Partners National Summit

Sessions will educate channel partners on monetization opportunities from wireless services and IoT implementations

Hyperion Partners, a provider of comprehensive wireless management systems for businesses, announced that Jonathan Smith, its vice president of channel sales, will be speaking at three sessions at the Sandler Partners National Summit 2024. The conference takes place October 7 through 10 at the Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach in California.

During the event, Smith will participate in the sessions "The New Minimum, What Technologies Every Organization Needs," scheduled for October 8 at 11:00 a.m., followed by "Boost Sales by Promoting Wireless Internet: A Key Growth Opportunity," which takes place later that day at 3:00 p.m. He returns to the stage the next day when he presents "Unlocking Wireless Solutions: Essential Discovery Questions" at 8:15 a.m. Smith's presentations are designed to educate attendees about strategies to monetize sophisticated wireless mobile and IoT-enabled offerings, including asset tracking, fleet management, remote device management, field-based data collection, and other services.

Hyperion offers a comprehensive ecosystem of hardware, software, devices, management services, and carrier services, which partners can bundle to deliver extraordinary connectivity, mobility, and IoT solutions at favorable margins. Partners can leverage these offerings to build recurring revenues and augment their portfolios while providing their customers with high-performance connectivity.

Sandler Partners is one of the market's fastest-growing distributors of communications technology, working with channel value-added resellers, managed service providers, IT specialists, and carriers. The company's network of independent sales partners delivers a range of technologies, including cloud, mobility, and IoT solutions, to organizations around the world.

"The Sandler Partners National Summit is regarded as a productive event for channel partners looking for new ways to profit from connectivity and telecommunications-oriented services," said Smith. "We look forward to helping their partners discover efficient and profitable ways to monetize wireless and IoT-based services in robust environments like manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and other vertical markets. These enhanced solutions create new opportunities for partners, and deepen customer relationships by strengthening their positions as trusted IT advisors."

For more information on Hyperion Partners' wireless mobility services and its tiered VAST IoT offering, visit www.hyperionpartners.net.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a provider of comprehensive mobility, wireless, and IoT solutions for enterprises and channel partners. The company offers a wide portfolio that includes connectivity services, network equipment, software, end-user devices, and management tools that empower its partners to offer customers advanced mobility capabilities that satisfy emerging business needs, expand revenue streams, and maintain relevance in a rapidly changing marketplace. To learn more, visit www.hyperionpartners.net.

